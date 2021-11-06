Where Was ‘Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premieres “Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas” on Saturday, November 6 at 10 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air throughout the season. Read on to learn more about where this movie was filmed and the cast bringing the movie to life.

If you miss the premiere, you can catch the movie again on November 7 at 6 p.m. Eastern, November 10 at 8 p.m., November 14 at 12:02 a.m., November 20 at 4 a.m., November 21 at 8 a.m., December 8 at 2 p.m., December 13 at 8 p.m., and December 25 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

‘A Mrs. Miracle Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

“A Mrs. Miracle Christmas” was filmed in Canada, including the Victoria, British Columbia, region, IMDb reported. This movie is based on the book published in 2014, which can be purchased on Amazon here. You can read an excerpt of the book here.

Caroline Rhea has been filming something festive in Canada for a couple weeks now, and I believe we might have identified our new Mrs. Miracle. Hallmark's A MRS MIRACLE CHRISTMAS has been filming in Victoria since late August. Assuming deduction accurate, think it's a good pick. pic.twitter.com/VkS27uRpNd — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 6, 2021

Hallmark partners with Debbie Macomber to produce many movies based on her books, including “Mr. Miracle,” “Call Me Mrs. Miracle,” “Mrs. Miracle,” “Trading Christmas,” and the “Cedar Cove” series, The Futon Critic reported. According to Macomber’s website, this is the first new “Miracle” Hallmark movie since 2015.





Play



Caroline Rhea Talks About "A Mrs. Miracle Christmas" Caroline Rhea talks about the holiday movie "A Mrs. Miracle Christmas," and the challenge of doing needlepoint on camera. #CarolineRhea #needlepoint #KellyandRyan #LWKR Subscribe: bit.ly/2HFUeAK Website: kellyandryan.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/LiveKellyandRyan/ Instagram: instagram.com/livekellyandryan/ Twitter: twitter.com/LiveKellyRyan 2021-10-13T18:47:53Z

Rhea said about the movie in an interview with “Kelly and Ryan”: “It’s such a beautiful Christmas movie. And it’s a Hallmark movie, so I’m very excited.

Filming wrapped in early September.

This was Jason Cermak’s second Christmas movie to film for the holiday season.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “When a family faces loneliness and loss of faith, Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew their Christmas Spirit, and they experience a holiday of heavenly proportions.”

Kaitlin Doubleday is Laurel. Her credits include “Love on Iceland,” “Christmas at Graceland,” “Nashville” (Jessie Caine), “Empire” (Rhonda Lyon), “12 Deadly Days,” “Mixology,” “Royal Pains,” “Hung,” “Childrens Hospital,” “Cavemen” (Kate McKinney), “CSI: Miami,” and more.

She married Devin Lucien in 2016, ET Online reported.

Steve Lund is Will. His credits include “Schitt’s Creek” (Jake), “Unlocking Christmas,” “Faith Heist,” “Street Legal” (Adam Darling), “Frankie Drake Mysteries” (Ernest Hemingway), “The Christmas Cottage,” “Reign” (Luc), “Bitten” (Nick), “Haven” (James Cogan), “Defiance,” “Yukonic!” (Stewart), and more.

Paula Shaw is Helen. Her credits include “Days of the Dead” (Mrs. French), “It Was Always You” (Grandma Vivian), “Five Star Christmas,” “Fall Back Down,” “Elsewhere,” “Picture a Perfect Christmas,” “Coming Home for Christmas,” “Van Helsing,” “Destination Wedding,” “Mr. Young” (Mrs. Byrne), “Cedar Cove” (Charlotte Jeffers), “Hitched for the Holidays,” “Terminal City” (Ellie), “Home for the Holidays,” “Just Cause,” “Mysterious Ways,” “The Young and the Restless” (Judge Anne Newton/Rebecca Harper), “21 Jump Street,” “Lottery!,” “Barney Miller,” and more. She’s perhaps best known for the movie “Freddy vs. Jason” in 2003, where she played Jason’s mother. She replaced Besty Palmer, the original actress, who turned down the offer to play her character again.

Caroline Rhea is Mrs. Miracle. Her credits include “Sydney to the Max” (Judy for 60 episodes), “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Hilda Spellman), “A Christmas in Tennessee,” “Bruno & Boots” (Eugenia Scrimmage), “A Very Sordid Wedding,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Phineas and Ferb” (voices), “Manhattan Love Story,” “The Christmas Consultant,” “Sordid Lives: The Series” (Noleta Nethercott), “Two Dreadful Children,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” (Hilda Spellman in the 1996-2003 series), “The Santa Claus Brothers,” “Pride & Joy” (Carol Green), and more. In 2002, she took over Rosie O’Donnell’s morning show, which lasted a season.

Just a couple of days before the premiere, she attended a special Hallmark Christmas celebration event.

Also starring are:

Jason Cermak (Neil)

Alice Comer (Tasha)

Kehli O’Byrne (Adelaida)

Althea Kaye (Grace)

Kate Mitchell (Shirley)

Jill Teed (Nancy)

Roark Critchlow (Michael)

Vincent Cheng (Art)

Lissa Neptuno (Secretary)

Remy Marthaller (Britta)

Isla Grant (Kelly)

Alana Hawley Purvis (Principal Hyde)

Faith Wright (Saleswoman)

