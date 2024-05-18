Where Was ‘Everything Puppies’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Countdown to Summer movie, “Everything Puppies,” premieres on Saturday, May 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Stephen Huszar, and Kathryn Davis. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes moments from the cast.

‘Everything Puppies’ Was Filmed in Ontario, Canada

According to IMDb, “Everything Puppies” was filmed in Ontario, Canada. Scenes of the movie can be seen in locations such as Manotick, Ontario, according to this X post.

The Ottawa Film Office reported, “Cuteness abounds in the Ottawa-shot romantic comedy Everything Puppies, premiering May 18 on the @hallmarkchannel + @w_network.”

According to Manotick Messenger (whose article originally thought this would be a Christmas movie,) the movie’s original name was “Puppies Everywhere, All the Time.” It was filmed back in November. One of the movie’s filming locations was the Claudette Cain Park in Riverside South, near the Vimy Bridge.

Neat to see film production underway at Claudette Cain Park in Riverside South @OttawaFilmTV ❤️working name “Puppies Everywhere, All the Time” – so important for economic development & why draft 2024 city budget bolsters funding to attract more local film action – Super de voir! pic.twitter.com/0sBmJckjDA — Steve Desroches (@SteveDesroches) November 22, 2023

According to a Facebook post in the Manotick Neighbours Helping Neighbours public group, another filming location was at the PetValu store. A few people replying to the post mentioned that they had been background actors.

One person wrote, “We were there from 7:30 AM to 8:30 PM on Tuesday. I got to walk a dog through the store at the end of the day – I was so excited about that cuz I love dogs!”

Lamothe-Kipnes wrote: “Watch Everything Puppies on May 18th on @hallmarkchannel for a chance to see most adorable dogs and little nugget puppies ❤️🐶 Thank you to @firesidepictures for a wonderful experience and many thanks to the amazing cast and crew!!”

Darin Baker posted a selfie on Instagram while filming. “BEST three words …ACTIVE MOVIE SET….it’s so great to be back at work!! #iLoveMyJob,” Baker shared.

Kayla Lakhani wrote: “Check it out, it’s super cute! 🐾 A great time working with everyone on set, grateful to have met an amazing group of collaborators! ✨”

In an interview with Heavy, Huzsar said that filming in Ottawa, away from where he lives in Vancouver and Los Angeles, allowed him to focus on the film more closely.

“It’s nice to get yourself outside of that habitual environment and get in something that’s different,” he said.

He also said that he had a lot of cute interactions with his puppy co-stars.

“They’re these little adorable things that just sort of nuzzle up to you and make you feel so special,” he shared.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads “A dedicated entrepreneur and inventor looking to make it big creating innovative dog toys and treats finds success with the support of a handsome client.

Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes plays Scarlett. According to her bio, she discovered her love for performing when she was in a high school musical. She trained at Shawnigan Lake boarding school on Vancouver Island and then the University of Victoria, earning a BFA in acting. Following a brief period in Toronto, Lamothe-Kipnes moved to Vancouver. She has appeared on CW’s “Charmed” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and voiced the score for Lifetime’s VC Andrews “Dawn” series. She starred in the film “Heart of Gold,” earning a Leo Award nomination for Best Lead Performance.

Stephen Huszar is Alex. According to this bio, he began his acting career in 2004 with the TV movie “The Cradle Will Fall” and soon landed his first lead role in “Caught in the Headlights.” Huszar quickly gained recognition with recurring roles on “Smallville,” “Fringe,” “Corner Gas,” and “Paradise Falls.” His notable film credits include “Milton’s Secret” (also a producer), “30 Days of Night: Dark Days,” “Faces in the Crowd” with Milla Jovovich, and more. On TV, he played the supervillain Plunder on “The Flash” and appeared in “Continuum,” “Supernatural,” and “Letterkenny.” Recently, he had a major role on “Chesapeake Shores.”

Gina is played by Kathryn Davis. Her bio shares that her credits include starring in UPtv’s “Santa’s Got Style,”, Citytv’s “Six Degrees of Santa,” and “Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees.” She played the superhero Phaseout in Netflix’s “Jupiter’s Legacy” and had a recurring role in “The Wedding Planners.” Davis has also worked extensively with Ubisoft on video games, specializing in motion capture and voiceover. Her other TV appearances include NBC’s “Taken,” Global’s “Departure,” “Christmas on 5th Avenue,” “A Christmas Exchange,” and Hallmark’s “A Christmas Carousel.” In 2023, she starred opposite Markian Tarasiuk in Hallmark’s “Welcome to Valentine.”

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press statement, are:

Darrin Baker (Paul)

Victoria Maria (Michelle)

Jason Weinberg (Jack)

Kayla Lakhani (Secretary)

Anas Hasan (Bennie)

Randy Thomas (Lee)

Paulyne Wei (Dr. Mitchell)

Curtis Legault (Assistant)

Zach Eulberg (Police Officer)

Nigel Downer (Buyer 5)

