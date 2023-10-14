‘Field Day’ Behind-the-Scenes: See Cast Stories & Filming Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Field Day,” airs on Saturday, October 14, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Rachel Boston, Shannon Chan-Kent, Carmel Amit, and Benjamin Ayres. Read on to learn more about the movie, including where it was filmed.

‘Field Day’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Field Day” was filmed in Canada, according to IMDb (more specifically, in the Vancouver region, according to cast members.) The movie was filmed last fall.

Hallmark often chooses to film its movies in Vancouver, Canada, for several reasons. Vancouver provides a diverse range of settings, including urban areas and natural landscapes. Its modern urban infrastructure and architecture allow Vancouver to stand in for various American cities, which Hallmark has taken advantage of on many occasions. In 2019, the CBC reported that 75% of Hallmark movies are filmed in British Columbia, in part due to tax incentives.

Allan Harmon, who has directed numerous Hallmark Christmas movies in Vancouver, told CBC about Hallmark movies in general: “There is no question tax credits are a big part of it. And also the dollar, the exchange on the dollar is a big factor.”

The director for “Field Day” is David Winning.

Winning told TV Fanatic about the movie: “It was a lot of fun to make because it was a little bit different than the standard Hallmark movie.”

He said the flow of the movie’s stars could make the film a TV pilot.

“Wow, there was such a great chemistry with the three leads,” he said. “They could take off and make a series with these three ladies. I think the producers are hoping to try and see if we can do some kind of sequel to this.”

The movie actually premiered during a special Q&A in June at Christmas Con in Kansas City. Jakes-Take.com reported about the event, sharing that Benjamin Ayres loved making the movie.

Ayres said at the event: “I could not be happier to share this movie with everyone.”

Carmel Amit revealed on Instagram that they filmed the movie last fall.

On October 1, 2022, Amit tagged David Attar, who played her husband in the film, noting that they were filming a Hallmark movie in Vancouver.

They’re also married in real life. On September 30, 2022, Attar posted: “When your set wife is your life wife, you’re living the good life 👌🥰.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis simply reads: “Three moms from different social circles are forced to work together to plan their kids’ elementary school ‘field day.’”

Rachel Boston stars as Jen. According to her bio, she was born in Signal Mountain, Tennessee. Boston has appeared in various film and TV roles throughout her career. Some of her notable TV appearances include shows like “American Dreams,” “Witches of East End,” and “In Plain Sight.”

In addition to her TV work, Rachel Boston has also appeared in several films, including “500 Days of Summer” and “The Pill.” She has gained a following for her performances in romantic comedies, including for Hallmark.

Shannon Chan-Kent portrays Kelly. According to her bio, she’s a Canadian actress known for her work in voice acting, particularly in animated TV series and films. She’s provided voices for a wide range of characters, including Pinkie Pie and other characters in “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic,” Silver Spoon in the same series, Misa Amane in the English dub of “Death Note,” Whittany and Brittany Biskit in “Littlest Pet Shop,” Joy Pepper in “Sausage Party,” and Miss Sweetie in “Shopkins.” In addition to her voice acting work, she is also a singer and has released music in various genres.

Carmel Amit stars as Marissa. According to IMDb, she’s an Israeli-Canadian actor, director, and educator based in Vancouver, Canada. Her career includes recurring roles in TV series like “Virgin River.” She directs theater and owns an acting school. Amit also directed the world’s first post-COVID live-streamed performance. In 2022, she staged an immersive one-woman show titled “DOLL” in her own home.

Benjamin Ayres stars as Dan. According to his bio, he’s a Canadian actor known for his work in film and TV. Some of his notable roles include playing Dr. Zach Miller on the Canadian medical drama series “Saving Hope” and Dr. Oliver Post on the TV series “Dan for Mayor.” Ayres has also appeared in other TV shows and films, such as “Less Than Kind,” “Bitten,” and “JPod.” And of course, he’s a well known actor in Hallmark films.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Joceyln Gauthier (Suzanne)

Nevis Unipan (Isabel)

Preston Vanderslice (Kevin)

Viva Lee (Jordan)

David Attar (Tim)

Rubi Tupper (Lucy)

Colleen Wheeler (Phyllis)

Robert Wisden (Jerry)

Maesa Nicholson (Piper)

Nelson Giles (Custodian)

Rahat Saini (Organizer)

Kheon Clarke (Marcus)

Matthew Clarke (Nate)

Sarah Hayward (Secretary)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Full Christmas Lineup for 2023