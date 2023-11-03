‘Flipping for Christmas’: Behind-the-Scenes Stories About Cast & Filming

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Countdown to Christmas movie, “Flipping for Christmas,” premieres on Friday, November 3, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner and was filmed in Ontario. Read on to see behind-the-scenes stories about the cast and filming.

‘Flipping for Christmas’ Was Filmed in Ontario, Canada in late March through April

“Flipping for Christmas” is produced by Vortex Production, a production company set in Toronto, Canada. The movie was filmed in Ontario, including Toronto and Hamilton, in late March through April, according to social media shares.

Director Katherine Barrell was so excited about this movie that she took to Instagram on September 11 to post a picture along with the comment “The mix is DONE, the colour is DONE – a few more tweaks and #FlippingForChristmas is ready for delivery!!!! I’m so excited for everyone to see it! 🎄 I’m SO proud!”

She talked about her new director gig with Kyana Teresa on an Instagram clip, saying that it was a dream come true.

Marcus Rosner also shared a video on April 17 that was tagged in Hamilton, Ontario, writing: “Had the opportunity to work with such a great company this past month. @vortex_prods really blew me away from the beginning of this process to the end. Their organization, professionalism, and the camaraderie of their crew left me so impressed. (And taking notes, frankly).”

He then went on to praise some of his colleagues.

Rosner also praised Barrell for her first time directing, noting how great her planning and positive attitude were.

Dan Nolan of the Hamilton Spectator tweeted that the movie was filmed in Hamilton.

Filmed in Hamilton https://t.co/hz1t3OyLas — dan nolan (@dandundas) November 3, 2023

According to a tweet from Christopher Giroux, the movie began filming on March 28.

Welcome to Dundas “Flipping for Christmas!” — dan nolan (@dandundas) March 28, 2023

Here’s another picture from the first day of filming.

Account Onlyships shared a behind-the-scenes picture on Instagram as well.

Screenwriter Brett Heard said this was his first Hallmark movie.

On April 12, Christopher Giroux shared this tweet showing Barrell directing the new movie.

Kat DirectHer Barrell in her cap, v neck and cargo pants 🥰 #WynonnaEarp #FlippingForChristmas pic.twitter.com/rSOLQZoSEI — Jess (JQ) Qualls (@jess_qualls) April 13, 2023

According to Ontario Creates, the movie was filmed from March 28 through April 14 and 23.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “It’s almost Christmas when busy realtor Abigail agrees to help her sister with the “simple flip” of a recently inherited home. Unfortunately, co-beneficiary Bo has other plans in mind.”

Ashley Newbrough plays Abigail. According to her bio, she’s an actress with American and Canadian roots widely known for her role as Sage Baker in The CW’s “Privileged.” She’s had quite a few roles, including in “Rent A Goalie,” “1-800 Missing,” and “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”More recently, Newbrough has starred in three films produced by Jack Nasser: “Valentine’s Day Competition,” “Flowers and Honey,” and “Blue Moon Ball.” In addition to her film work, her TV career has included a recurring role on ABC’s “Mistresses” and starring in various TV movies for Lifetime and the Hallmark Channel. Some of these films include “Christmas Love Letter,” “Love Under the Stars,” “Small Town Christmas,” and “Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance.”

Marcus Rosner plays Bo. According to his bio, he’s had numerous TV appearances, including Syfy’s “Continuum,” The CW’s “Arrow” and “Supernatural,” ABC’s “Mistresses,” and recurring roles on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” Hallmark’s “When Calls The Heart,” Bravo’s “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” and Lifetime’s “UnREAL.” In the Buzzfeed Studios/Lionsgate co-production “My Fake Boyfriend,” Rosner delivered a critically acclaimed supporting performance as Nico. Rosner is also a beloved leading man on the Hallmark Channel. His recent work includes roles in “Notes of Autumn” and “Romance to the Rescue.” Rosner also runs a production company, Northern Gateway Films, in collaboration with partners Dylan Pearce and Andrew Scholotiuk, all within his hometown of Edmonton, Alberta.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallamrk’s press statement, are:

Natalie Lisinska (Claire)

Eman Ayaz (Jessica)

Ray Galletti (Antonio)

Varun Saranga (Blair)

Peter MacNeil (Edward)

Scott Yamamura (John Clements)

Nathaniel Wainman (Parker)

Asher Waxman (Dylan)

Kyana Teresa (Chloe)

Sugith Varughese (Mayor)

Eleanor Ikeman (Ella)

Marnie Delwo (Mothe)

If you miss the premiere, the movie will also air on these dates:

Saturday, November 4: 6/5c

Sunday, November 12: 2/1c

Wednesday, November 15: 10/9c

Sunday, November 26: 4a/3c

Thursday, November 30: 12/11c

