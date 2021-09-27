GAC Family TV Channel: How to Watch the Hallmark-Competitor Network

September 27, 2021, is the official day that the two new GAC Media networks, called GAC Family and GAC Living, launched. The channels were started by Bill Abbott, ex-CEO of The Hallmark Channel. But how can you find these new channels on TV? Here are all the details we know so far.

Which Channels Carry GAC Family?

On September 27, the channel known as Great American Country became GAC Family. If your provider was already carrying Great American Country, then you should have access to GAC Family.

In an Instagram post, GAC Family shared some of the new rebranded TV channels where you can watch the new network. Some viewers noted that the channels might be different in their regions.

AlticeUSA Channel 184

Uverse Channel 529 SD and Channel 1529 HD

Comcast Channel 147 SD and Channel 1620 HD

CoxComm Channel 1156 (one person noted that in their region, it was 198)

Dish Channel 165 HD

DirecTV Channel 326 HD

More channels are expected to be added soon. GAC Family also listed Frontier, Spectrum, and Mediacom as providers that carry the channel, but didn’t provide channel numbers for these. One viewer said Frontier had removed the channels from its lineup, but Heavy has not confirmed if this is just in certain regions.

A channel finder was available on GACFamily.com, but it was taken down after a number of people noted on social media that it wasn’t working right.

However, another channel finder can be found at TV Guide’s website, in case you need more details. To find out what channel GAC Family is on for your region (if it’s available), click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Click on the “Time Zone” section just above the TV listings and choose “Search by zip code.” When you enter your ZIP code, you’ll see a dropdown menu with different cable, satellite, and antenna providers you can choose from. Choose the one that matches yours. (You might need a login with TV Guide in order to set your provider.) Then scroll down until you see GAC’s logo on the left and this will tell you their channel number. It will most likely be sometime after you see Hallmark’s. For one cable channel that Heavy checked, GAC’s channel was a higher number than Hallmark but a lower number than CMT.

You can also stream GAC Family on the following providers, according to GAC Family’s Instagram post:

Hulu

FuboTV

Philo

ZVision Media Player

Of course, if your provider has a streaming service available with your cable or satellite package, then you can stream through there too.

GAC Family’s Christmas Lineup So Far

Here’s a look at GAC Family’s Christmas movie lineup so far. GAC Family clarified that the new programming is going to rollout over the next month, so for now the channel may look the same as the previous programming.

October 23: “An Autumn Romance” starring Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray. (This isn’t a Christmas-themed movie.)

October 24: “Welcome to Great American Christmas” hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Cameron Mathison.

October 30: “Much Ado About Christmas” starring Susie Abromeit and Torrance Coombs.

November 6: “The Great Christmas Switch” starring Sarah Lind and Dillon Casey.

November 11: K-9 Hero Awards at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

November 13: “Christmas Time Is Here” starring Rukiya Bernard, Dewshane Williams, and Tom Pickett.

November 20: “A Kindhearted Christmas” starring Jennie Garth and Cameron Mathison.

November 27: “Royally Wrapped for Christmas” starring Jen Lilley and Brendan Fehr.

November 28: “Christmas Is You” starring Becca Tobin and Matthew MacCaull.

Bill Abbott, the former CEO of The Hallmark Channel, launched two new channels under the umbrella of the company GAC Media on September 27, according to a press release shared on LinkedIn. The GAC Family channel has the tagline “Stories Well Told” and is an evolution of what was originally the Great American Country channel. The GAC Living channel is an evolution of the Ride TV network, which GAC Media also acquired.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies