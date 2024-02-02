Where Was ‘Gilded Newport Mysteries’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest feature, “Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers,” premieres on Friday, February 2, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Ali Skovbye, Danny Griffin, and Nathan Witte. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers’ Was Filmed in Canada, Including at a Castle

According to IMDb, the movie was filmed in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, including at the Hatley Castle and Royal Roads in Colwood. According to Hollywood North Buzz, the movie filmed from October 2 to October 20.

As an interesting note, this isn’t the only Hallmark movie being filmed this year at Hatley Castle. Director Jacqui Kaese shared on Facebook that a new “Curious Caterer” movie was filmed there last month.

The City of Colwood also proudly shared about their Hatley Castle being a focal filming location for “Gilded Newport Mysteries.”

According to Hatley Castle’s website, the castle was completed in 1908 and was a dormitory for cadets and staff officers for two years from 1941 to 1943. It’s now part of Royal Roads University, which was also a filming location for the movie.

The movie is based on the Alyssa Maxwell novel of the same title.

Actor James Drew Dean announced the movie on his Instagram account, sharing how fun it was to film.

“Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers,” he wrote. “Comes out Feb 2nd on Hallmark movies and mysteries. I think you’ll be able to watch it on Prime or Hulu in Canada. This was a lot of fun to make. Thanks for giving me a shot @terryjohningram @johncassini.”

Witte also announced the movie, and shared what time period it takes place in: “🚨 New Movie Alert 🚨 🗓February 2nd a mystery is afoot!🕵🏽‍♂️🕵🏼‍♀️🕵🏼 Adapted from the novels A Gilded Newport Mystery: Murder At The Breakers is set in the 1890s 👒🐎🎩 where I have a supporting lead role as a wealthy bachelor.🤴🏿”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A society page writer in 1895 Rhode Island witnesses a murder while attending a ball at the Vanderbilt mansion and is drawn into the investigation when her brother is arrested.”

Ali Skovbye plays Emma. According to her bio, she played a key role alongside Chrissy Metz in the 2019 Fox film “Breakthrough.” Skovbye was honored as a “one-to-watch” at the 2020 Whistler Film Festival for her performance in the independent film, “The Corruption of Divine Providence.” The latter narrative follows the abduction of a girl from a French-Canadian town. She’s also known for her role on “Firefly Lane” in 26 episodes, Hallmark’s “Roux the Day: A Gourmet Detective Mystery” in 2020, three episodes of “The Man in the High Castle,” “Campfire Kiss” in 2017, and more.

Jesse is played by Danny Griffin. According to his bio, he’s a native of London who grew up in Cornwall, and has established himself as a highly skilled equestrian rider. Griffin is also known for portraying Sky in the second season of the Netflix drama “Fate: The Winx Saga,” Shane in the BBC/Netflix series “Get Even,” and Aslan in Guy Ritchie’s film “The Gentlemen.”

Griffin first began his acting career with a stage debut in 2015 at the age of 17, with the live production of “The Railway Children” at London’s King’s Cross Theatre. He also appearances on the small screen in 2018, featuring in “Christmas Survival” and “So Awkward” for the BBC.

Nathan Witte plays Derrick. According to his bio, he has over 70 film and TV credits, His recent roles on popular TV shows include “Superman & Lois” (2022) and the upcoming pilot “Murder by the Book” (2023). In the realm of movies, Witte’s roles include his comedic feature film, “The Perfect Pickup” (2020), and the Hallmark Channel’s “My Best Friend’s Bouquet” (2020), Lifetime’s “Greed: The Seven Deadly Sins” (2022), and his recent appearance in “Must Love Christmas” (2022).

Also starring, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Gillian Barber (Nanny)

Katherine Evans (Adelaide)

James Drew Dean (Brady)

Mark Humphrey (Cornelius)

Amira Anderson (Harriet)

Sebastian Greaves (Neily)

Ava Telek (Gertrude)

April Amber Telek (Aunt Alice)

John Prowse (Mason)

Geoff Gustafson (Milford)

Cesare Scarpone (Goddard)

David Beairsto (Rupert)

Aisling Goodman (Grace Winslow)

Madeleine Kelders (Miss Dickerson)

