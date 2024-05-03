Former Hallmark Star Sentenced to Jail After Court Pleading

A former Hallmark entertainer will be spending some time in jail in relation to a 2023 car accident. Haley Pullos, who starred in Hallmark’s “A Royal Christmas Ball,” was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Here’s what you need to know:

Haley Pullos Began Serving Her Jail Sentence Immediately

Us Weekly reported on April 30 that Pullos pleaded no contest in the matter. In April 2023, she was involved in a car accident on a freeway in California. After the court hearing, Pullos immediately surrendered to begin her 90-day sentence in the Pasadena City Jail, People indicated.

Pullos will also pay $8,260 in restitution, serve 200 hours of community service, and be on probation for five years. The restitution is to be paid to Courteney Wilder, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash.

After Pullos was sentenced, her attorney, Mark Daniel Melnick, gave People a statement. “Haley is very grateful to the court for a minimum sentence and for recognizing her remorse and the strides she has made in her sobriety.”

She will be back in court again on July 29.

Pullos Was Arrested at the Hospital After the April 2023 Collision

Freeway Rescue – 134/Orange Grove. Early this morning PFD responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue of occupants from both vehicles. Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and stay off your phone. pic.twitter.com/mkuM7ZFfJ3 — Pasadena Fire Dept. (@PasadenaFD) April 29, 2023

On May 17, 2023, TMZ reported on the accident and Pullos’ arrest. The media outlet reviewed documentation on the April 29, 2023 incident.

The report indicated Pullos swerved while on a highway in Pasadena. Her car went over the dividing barrier on the freeway, and she ended up in oncoming traffic.

Pullos’ vehicle hit another vehicle head-on. The other vehicle was traveling at about 60 miles per hour. Pullos could not get out of her car after the accident, and authorities had to help.

After she was freed from the car, and as a firefighter checked her over for injuries, police reported she hit the firefighter, according to TMZ. She also shouted, “This is a $400 f*cking shirt!”

A search of Pullos’ vehicle revealed mini tequila bottles as well as cannabis edibles, TMZ reported. She was transported to the hospital, and TMZ indicated that police noted Pullos had watery eyes, slurred speech, and her breath smelled of alcohol.

Pullos, known by many for her time on “General Hospital,” was arrested at the hospital. The other driver was also hospitalized, and he received significant injuries.

The former Hallmark entertainer was aggressive with police when arrested for felony DUI and had to be sedated, TMZ reported.

The Other Driver Filed a Lawsuit Against Pullos

Less than two weeks after the accident, Pullos revealed she was stepping away from “General Hospital” for a while.

She provided a statement to Soap Opera Digest which read, “Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!”

In June 2023, TMZ reported that Wilder filed a lawsuit against Pullos. The media outlet noted that according to the lawsuit filing, Wilder was initially in critical condition after the accident.

The documents also note Pullos had been in a separate hit-and-run accident earlier in the same evening. Wilder indicated he sustained lasting injuries from the accident, and his vehicle was totaled.

People reported that Pullos sought to have the Los Angeles Superior Court dismiss Wilder’s civil lawsuit. The media outlet reviewed the documents Pullos filed, where she denied “generally and specifically each and every allegation” from Wilder’s suit.

Pullos also disputed that Wilder “sustained, or will sustain, any loss or damage in the manner or amount alleged” as a result of her actions. Instead, she alleged, damages endured by Wilder were “proximately caused by either the sole negligent and/or intentional conduct of Plantiffs.”

Her response also alleged damages incurred by Wilder were “either wholly or in part, intentionally or negligently caused by person, firms, corporation, or entities” outside her control.