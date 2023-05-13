Hallmark Co-Stars That Are Coupled Up in Real Life

Hallmark movies are filled with joy, hope, and endless possibilities to fall in love no matter the season. One reason that makes Hallmark programming work is the chemistry between the shows’ love interests. Having two people who have unthinkable chemistry can draw the fans into a new level of interest and investment in the storyline.

With great writing, amazing scenery, and chemistry, it’s inevitable for fans to want their favorite on-screen couples to get together in real life. There’s no wishing and hoping for the following couples to marry off-set because they’re either already married with children or are happily engaged.

Eric Winter & Roselyn Sanchez

While the two have been married since 2008, reports Media Village in August 2019, they didn’t make their relationship public until the release of their Hallmark movie “Taste of Summer.”

“For me, this was my first Hallmark movie, and it was more about the first time doing something together, and if we are going to, let’s do something suitable for our daughter to watch,” said Sanchez to Media Village.

“We had talked about if and when we were going to act together,” Winter told the outlet. “It had to be the right thing and something fun and cute that was a family affair, and that’s what this was like. Our son and daughter could join us, so they were on set and able to be a part of the experience.

Alexa & Carlos PenaVega

Carlos and Alexa are no strangers when it comes to combining forces on screen. The duo starred in three Hallmark movies together, reports TV Insider. When they’re not on set, fans can catch up with them on their YouTube Vlog “La Vida PenaVega.”

“When we’re working, we’re full-on working. But when we’re home—it’s just us,” she said to E! News February 2020.

In a May 12, 2023, Instagram post, Carlos and Alexa announced the arrival of their new book, “What if Love is The Point,” available now.

Kevin McGarry & Kayla Wallace

McGarry and Wallace played alongside each other in the Hallmark series “When Calls the Heart” but didn’t play each other’s love interest until the 2022 movies, according to a July 2022 interview with Media Village, when filming “In Feeling Butterflies” and “My Grown-Up Christmas List.”

“Working beside Kevin, we both got to see a different side of each other as actors and play and explore more,” said Wallace to Media Village in July 20222 about working together on “My Grown-Up Christmas List.”

“Believe it or not, there’s no clause in my contract that says I only do movies with him — I just enjoy working with the guy,” she said to the outlet. “Hallmark is a wonderful part of my life, and I’m so grateful for everything and for all the experiences that they’ve brought my way.”

Colin Donnell & Patti Murin

Donnell and Muin don’t just have Hallmark in common; they both have performed on Broadway. Donnell starred in “Anything Goes,” according to IBDB, and Murin played Princess Anna in the musical Frozen, reports Broadway World. While filming their first Hallmark movie, “Love in Iceland,” Murin found out she was pregnant, reported PEOPLE in February 2020.

Donnell and Murin not only co-star in Hallmark movies together in November 2022, they released a musical EP, “Something Stupid,” reports PEOPLE October 2022, released on Broadway Records. A collaboration that Donnell says “represents” them “in every way.”