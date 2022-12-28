Hallmark’s January 2023 Lineup: See New Movies & Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand-new movies for January 2023, plus the premiere of a new series. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Sunday, January 1: ‘The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating’

Hallmark’s new movie “The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating” premieres on Sunday, January 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Rebecca Dalton and Corey Sevier.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Simon believes Chloe is the girl of his dreams, but can’t seem to win over her beloved pup. He enlists dog trainer Alex and soon finds himself wondering where his real connection might be.”

Saturday, January 7: ‘The Wedding Veil Expectations’

Hallmark’s first new movie in the second “Wedding Veil” trilogy premieres on Saturday, January 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. It’s called “The Wedding Veil Expectations.” This movie stars Kevin McGarry, Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “In the first movie of this sequel trilogy, Avery and her husband Peter are in the midst of renovating the old house they’ve purchased, which is proving to be a bigger undertaking than they anticipated. Avery has some exciting news to share with him, but is waiting for just the right moment. Meanwhile, Avery’s mother-in-law, Grace, reconnects with a former beau, and Peter has concerns. Between that, the pitfalls of remodeling and navigating the politics of having a new boss at the museum, Avery is lucky to have Emma and Tracy, who offer support from afar as well as in person when they decide a video chat won’t suffice. When newlywed Tracy returns the antique wedding veil to Emma, the friends may find that they haven’t seen the last of its magic.”

Sunday, January 8: ‘Family History’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ new mystery film, “Family History,” premieres on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Niall Matter and Janel Parrish.

The synopsis, as shared by ET Online, reads: “Genealogist Sophie McClure (Parrish) is an expert at digging up the past and bringing families together. When her close friend Jonathan (Morgan David Jones) urgently needs to find a bone marrow donor, it brings his twin brother (and Sophie’s old flame) Jackson (Matter), back into her life. With Jackson’s help, Sophie must use her skills to track down the brothers’ long-lost birth father, a man they never even knew existed, in time to save Jonathan’s life. Ultimately, growing closer to Jackson on this search gives Sophie the push to finally explore the mystery of her own adoption.”

Saturday, January 14: ‘The Wedding Veil Inspiration’

Hallmark’s new movie “The Wedding Veil Inspiration” premieres on Saturday, January 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Autumn Reeser, Paolo Bernardini, Lacey Chabert, and Alison Sweeney.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “In the second movie of this sequel trilogy, Emma is teaching and working hard to prove she can step into the department chair role, as Paolo’s lace shop is about to open. On track for her life plan, Emma feels strongly that things fall into place before she and Paolo grow their family. As the couple navigates their busy work schedules and finding the perfect time, Emma bumps heads with the current chair of her department and starts questioning her life choices. With support from Paolo –- and perhaps a little help from the veil — will Emma find the courage to stop planning her life and start living it?”

Sunday, January 15: ‘The Way Home’

Hallmark’s new series, “The Way Home,” premieres on Sunday, January 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern. This series stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, and Sadie Laflamme-snow.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “The Way Home is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry, her 15-year-old daughter Alice and Kat’s mother Del, who are all strong, willful and independent.”

Saturday, January 21: ‘The Wedding Veil Journey’

Hallmark’s new movie “The Wedding Veil Journey” premieres on Saturday, January 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, Lacey Chabert, and Autumn Reeser.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “In the third movie of the sequel trilogy, Tracy is now head of the auction house and Nick’s restaurant is such a success, he’s looking at expanding. Their success comes at a cost, however, as it gives them little time to see each other. The couple agree to make time for their long overdue honeymoon. They head to Greece as it’s the perfect place to relax and sightsee. When a travel delay costs the couple their hotel room, they get the opportunity to stay on a remote island nearby. Is it possible the veil is once again working its magic and bringing them exactly where they need to be?”

Saturday, January 28: ‘Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance’

Hallmark’s new movie “Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance” premieres on Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Ashley Newbrough and Stephen Huszar. (Note that this may be the working title. It’s also been referred to as “Glacier Park Romance.”)

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Sparks fly when Hannah, an expert in avalanche forecasting, brings her new technology to Glacier National Park and faces pushback from the director of Mountain Rescue, who relies more on intuition and common sense. Their dual approach bring more than forecasting to the forefront of their hearts.”

