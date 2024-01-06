Hallmark’s January 2024 Lineup: New Winter Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand-new movies for January 2024. This year, the network isn’t leaning as heavily into the post-Christmas “winter” theme as it did in years past. But the lineup is just as interesting to viewers, with a full slate of movies that include sports themes, mysteries, and beautiful scenery. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, January 6: ‘Love on the Right Course’

Play

Hallmark’s new movie “Love on the Right Course” premieres on Saturday, January 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Whitney (Newbrough) is a professional golfer who is struggling to make the cut to qualify for her next tournament in Europe. Concerned that she might not be able to continue competing on a professional level, she returns to Budapest, and the golf course her family owns there, to revaluate her career. She finds that her father, who has grown reclusive since losing his wife two years ago, has handed over day-to-day operations of the club to a laid-back, new golf pro, Daniel (Rosner). Daniel’s casual style is at odds with Whitney’s and it throws her off her game, literally. As the pair get to know each other, their perspective changes and a romance develops. But, when Whitney’s former trainer returns and pushes Daniel out, it might just cost Whitney her best shot at love.”

Friday, January 12: ‘True Justice: Family Ties’

Play

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ new film “True Justice: Family Ties” premieres on Friday, January 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. This movie stars Katherine McNamara, Markian Tarasiuk, Nikki DeLoach, and Benjamin Ayres.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A law school student and her friends, set out to prove her brother’s innocence but the only way to clear his name is by finding the real killer.”

Saturday, January 13: ‘A Scottish Love Scheme’

Play

Hallmark’s new movie “A Scottish Love Scheme” premieres on Saturday, January 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Erica Durance and Jordan Young.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Lily (Durance) travels to Scotland with her mother and reconnects with Logan (Young), a childhood family friend. Unbeknownst to Lily and Logan, their meddling mothers have come up with a plan to set them up.”

Saturday, January 20: ‘Betty’s Bad Luck in Love’

Play

Hallmark’s new movie “Betty’s Bad Luck in Love” premieres on Saturday, January 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Laci J. Mailey and Marco Grazzini.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Cursed from childhood to fail at romance, Betty’s (Mailey) relationships have always ended in disaster. But when she meets Alex (Grazzini), she’s tempted to try once more. Can true love prevail over a curse?”

Sunday, January 21: ‘The Way Home’ Season 2

Play

Season 2 of “The Way Home” premieres on Sunday, January 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

Saturday, January 27: ‘Romance with a Twist’

Hallmark’s new movie “Romance with a Twist” premieres on Saturday, January 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Jocelyn Hudon and Oliver Renaud.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Luna (Hudon) is a former dancer, who left that dream behind for a grounded life managing her family’s construction business and gets the opportunity to transform a gymnasium into a studio for aerials. As she sneaks a moment to try dancing in the silks, she is surreptitiously discovered by Bennet (Renaud), a professional aerialist, who has returned home from performing around the world. Bennet is none too pleased to walk in to find his contractor messing around on the silks, but when his partner for an upcoming show drops out, he soon recruits Luna to perform with him. As the hard work of this dynamic sport and the joys of Luna returning to her roots as a dancer bring them closer together, will their relationship crash or will they find a way to reach new heights?”

READ NEXT: Showrunner Reveals Plans for Lucas on When Calls the Heart’s Next Season