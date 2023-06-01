Hallmark’s June 2023 Lineup: See Full New Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand-new summer movies for June 2023. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning for their “Wedding Season” lineup.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Friday, June 2: ‘Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ new film “Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango” premieres on Friday, June 2 at 9 p.m. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. This movie stars Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Constance Bailey is a no-nonsense detective who prefers to work alone. When a high-profile CEO is murdered on the eve of his company’s corporate event in Malta – a high stakes ballroom competition between senior executives – Detective Bailey is sent undercover as one of the contestants. The only problem? She can’t dance. To convincingly compete, she must team up with charismatic and free-spirited performer Sebastian Moore. But with a killer on the loose and a growing list of suspects, it’s going to take more than a little fancy footwork to solve this case.”

Saturday, June 3: ‘Wedding Season’

Hallmark’s new movie “Wedding Season” premieres on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Stephanie Bennett (“Christmas Class Reunion,” “The Nine Kittens of Christmas”) and Casey Deidrick (“A Very Merry Bridesmaid”).

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Journalist Trish is on back-to-back bridesmaid duty for her three best friends. Finding herself without a date, she pairs up with photographer Ryan, the brother of her best friend.”

Friday, June 9: ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ new film “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New” premieres on Friday, June 9 at 9 p.m. Eastern on on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. This prequel movie stars Skyler Samuels, Evan Roderick, and Marilu Henner. Samuels is playing a younger Aurora (previously played by Candace Cameron Bure.) But Henner returns as Aurora’s mother.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Young Aurora Teagarden returns home to Lawrenceton after college to pursue her post-grad degree and finds herself embroiled in a mystery involving her friend Sally’s fiancé.”

Saturday, June 10: ‘Love’s Greek to Me’

Hallmark’s new movie “Love’s Greek to Me” premieres on Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Torrey DeVitto (“Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “The Christmas Promise”), Yannis Tsimitselis, and Marina Sirtis (“My Summer Prince”).

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When Ilana (DeVitto) travels to Santorini with her Greek boyfriend Mike (Tsimitselis) for his sister Alex’s (Katerina Konstas) wedding, she’s thrilled to be asked to be her American Maid of Honor. Mike surprises Ilana by proposing, leaving Ilana caught in the whirlwind created by his well-meaning and overly enthusiastic mother Athena (Sirtis).”

Saturday, June 17: ‘The Wedding Contract’

Hallmark’s new movie “The Wedding Contract” premieres on Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Becca Tobin (“A Song for Christmas”) and Jake Epstein (“Eight Gifts of Hanukkah”).

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Rebecca (Tobin), a teacher, and Adam (Epstein), an ad executive are excited to plan their Jewish wedding, but their wedding and future are put into jeopardy when Adam lands a new ad campaign, and their mothers meet for the first time.”

Saturday, June 24: ‘Make Me a Match’

Hallmark’s new movie “Make Me a Match” premieres on Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Eva Bourne of “When Calls the Heart” and Rushi Kota.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Vivi (Bourne), an optimistic woman with a substandard romantic history, works at a data-driven matchmaking app. Once she discovers that the success rate for matches at her company is low, she hires Raina (Rekha Sharma), an Indian matchmaker, to provide advice on how to improve their numbers. As they embark on this matchmaking journey, Vivi meets Raina’s spontaneous son, Bhumesh (Kota), and questions whether finding love is something one must take control of or let naturally come to them.”

