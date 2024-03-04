Hallmark’s March 2024 Lineup Is Launching New Movies Later This Season

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ new March 2024 movies will begin soon. But many fans may have noticed that unlike most months, the new movie lineup stars later than normal in March.

While Hallmark hasn’t given an official reason why we’ve had an emptier slate this month, they have been filling in the weekends by premiering Hallmark Movies & Mysteries films on the Hallmark Channel and advertising them as new premieres. This has caused some confusion among viewers. In a public Hallmark Facebook group, for example, one viewer asked why “Guiding Emily” was being advertised as “premiering” that weekend, even though it actually first aired last year on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. And another fan asked a similar question a week later. Other viewers explained that even though a movie aired on Hallmark Mysteries, it’s technically “premiering” for the first time on the Hallmark Channel.

The good news is that it won’t be too much longer before the new movies come back.

Here’s a look at the March schedule for new movies and what we know so far about Hallmark’s plans for the rest of the “Spring into Love” lineup.

Friday, March 15: ‘Crimes of Fashion’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ new film “Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch” premieres on Friday, March 15 at 9 p.m. This is the first new movie airing in March on either channel. Eastern on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. This movie stars Brooke D’Orsay and Gilles Marini.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “An American psychologist, hired to coach a fashion designer, helps a guarded French detective unravel a list of fashionable suspects after a murder happens backstage of a Paris fashion show.”

Saturday, March 23: ‘Shifting Gears’

Hallmark’s new film “Shifting Gears” premieres on Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Tyler Hynes and Katherine Barrell.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “After female mechanic Jess reluctantly agrees to participate in a car restoration show, she is shocked to learn that her ex-boyfriend, Luke, is her main competitor. Will sparks reignite?”

Saturday, March 30: ‘An Easter Bloom’

Hallmark’s new film “An Easter Bloom” premieres on Saturday, March 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Aimee Teegarden and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A young gardener sets out to save her family farm by entering a floral competition for Easter. She meets a local pastor along the way who helps her restore the hope she lost.”

Hallmark’s Remaining Spring Lineup

Here’s what we know so far about Hallmark’s remaining spring lineup.

On Saturday, April 6, “Blind Date Book Club” will air on Hallmark. This movie stars Erin Krakow and Robert Buckley. The synopsis reads: “A bookstore owner finds love and direction in life after agreeing to review a famous author’s new novel in her blind-date-with-a-book club.”

Then on Sunday, April 7, “When Calls the Heart” season 11 will premiere.

On Saturday, April 13, “Legend of the Lost Locket” will air, according to Hallmark. This movie stars Natasha Burnett and Viv Leacock of “When Calls the Heart.” The synopsis reads: “When an antiques expert takes on a quest to find a long-lost locket that promises to bring the wearer true love, she finds herself in conflict with, but also attracted to, the town sheriff.”

On Saturday, April 20, “Falling in Love in Niagara” is currently scheduled. This movie stars Jocelyn Hudon and Dan Jeannotte. The synopsis reads: “After her fiancé leaves her before their wedding, Madeline goes to Niagara Falls to honeymoon without him. There, she reconnects with her adventurous side, learns to let go, and finds new love.”

On Saturday, April 27, “Branching Out” is scheduled. This movie stars Sarah Drew and Juan Pablo Di Pace. The synopsis reads: “To help build a family tree, single mom Amelia tracks down her daughter’s IVF donor. It becomes a journey of trust, love, and discovering the meaning of family.”

Note that the spring movie schedule is still subject to change, and names or premiere dates for April movies may end up being different.