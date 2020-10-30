Hallmark’s Podcast, Bubbly Sesh, Reveals Why This Is the Best Christmas Season Yet

With how crazy 2020 has been, Hallmark fans are craving the escapism and peace that comes from Hallmark Christmas movies even more than they normally do this year. And Hallmark is answering the call. The hosts of Hallmark’s hit podcast, Bubbly Sesh, spoke with Heavy about Hallmark’s plans for this season and why fans will notice that the newest movies hit home especially well this year.

Jacklyn “Jacks” Collier and Shawlini “Shawl” Manjunath-Holbrook host Hallmark’s podcast, Bubbly Sesh. Jacks and Shawl told Heavy that not only is Hallmark achieving the same number of new movies this season that it’s produced in the past, but the storylines are going to be deeper, the music even more beautiful, and the cast will feature an array of diversity that fans have craved.

‘This Season, You’re Going to See Everything Elevated’

“This season, you’re going to see everything elevated: from the cast, from the new family members, the storylines…,” Shawl told Heavy. “They not only created the movies, but they’re even elevating them from seasons past. It’s just completely incredible.”

Shawl said that one of the things she’s really excited about this season is the diversity in the cast.

“The diversity of our family is growing, (including) Jingle Bell Bride, which is the kick-off to Countdown to Christmas,” she said. “I’m in an interracial relationship, so I love seeing that love and that romance reflected back at me… I love the fact that there’s going to be a lot of diversity in the Christmas movies. We’ve got an LGBTQ storyline in the Christmas House with Jonathan Bennett starring, which is just wonderful.”

Jacks added that the family element of Christmas House makes the diversity of the movie even more beautiful.

“It’s exciting too because the baby in that movie is the actual son of John Bennett’s co-star Brad Harder,” Jacks said. “You’re not only seeing this wonderful storyline play out, but Shawl and I always say that Hallmark is the heart of family, so to get a father and son working on that project is really special.”

The storylines will continue to address topics that fans can truly relate to, including some tougher topics this season.

“They don’t shy away from having movies that are still spirited and heartwarming and wonderful like all the things we want, but also hitting on some sort of real issues that we can resonate with,” Shawl said. “(For) Holly and Ivy, we got to chat with Janel Parrish in a wonderful podcast interview. Her character is just out of foster care and is making a new life for herself. She told us that it’s really a story about … the dream of family and bonding with her neighbor and her neighbors’ children. So there’s a lot there that’s beyond the romance.”

You can listen to the podcast interview below.

This season will bring many favorites back too. We’ll see a new installment of the Christmas in Evergreen series, and Holly Robinson Peete will be in her own movie, The Christmas Doctor. Lacey Chabert is starring in two movies this year. Of course, the familiar favorites will be back too, like Candace Cameron Bure’s yearly Christmas movie and royalty-themed movies. There’s really something for everyone this season.

The Music Is Elevated This Season

The music is another part of the Hallmark movies that’s truly elevated this season, the Bubbly Sesh duo shared with Heavy. Some of the movies, including One Royal Holiday, will feature a lot of Broadway talent.

“I think music in these movies is being elevated this season,” Shawl said. “Music to me during Christmas time is sort of everything. Whether it’s a poppy song or it’s a classical piece that I’m listening to, it really sets the tone. You have a lot of music in the movies this season.”

Christmas in Vienna stars Sarah Drew and composer Nathalie Bonin, a violinist, composed the music for the movie. Bonin and Drew talked with Bubbly Sesh about their behind-the-scenes experiences filming the movie.

“We get to hear the real BTS scoop when Sarah and Nathalie talked about how Nathalie had to show Sarah the most effective way to play fake a violin and how committed Sarah was to that is incredible,” Jacks said, laughing. “It sounds like they got really close throughout that process.”

“It was a really good interview and you could tell the energy that they had making it,” Shawl agreed. “Sarah is so transparent about what it took to prepare for that role.”

You can listen to the interview below.

Many of Hallmark’s movies will feature great music this season. One is Chateau Christmas with Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane, where Patterson portrays a world-renowned pianist. And then in The Christmas Bow, the lead actress Lucia Micarelli really does play the violin professionally. There’s also Christmas Tree Lane, featuring Alicia Witt.

“Music is such an important part of the holiday season and Hallmark has this great way of transporting us with all these movies,” Jacks shared. “Especially now too when we can’t travel… We get to — through these movies — actually go to different places in foreign lands like Vienna and have these experiences. What a great type of escapism!”

Another music-heavy movie that fans will enjoy is A Nashville Christmas Carol starring Wes Brown and Jessy Schram.

“There’s certainly going to be music in that one,” Shawl said, “and I’m a huge fan of country music.”

Jessy Schram was recently in Country at Heart, a fall-themed country music movie.

Bubbly Sesh Has a Packed Christmas Schedule This Season

This season, Bubbly Sesh will be doing a full recap of every Christmas movie along with interviews every week. Hallmark actors who starred in the movies will participate in some of the recaps, sharing fun behind-the-scenes moments.

“We’ll have our sessions where it’s just Shawl and I chatting about the movie because we love that; that’s how it started,” Jacks said. “But we’ll also have members of the Hallmark Channel family on with us, some of them talking about the movies that they’re in. (And) some people from outside the family that we’re going to be chatting with and recapping with, so it’s going to be a really fun season.”

Yes, that’s 40 recaps for 40 movies! The podcast recaps will drop every Monday for the movies that aired over the weekend.

“We’re going to be talking a lot,” Jacks said. “I have a lot of cough drops.”

The hosts told Heavy that the podcast interviews where the Hallmark actors recap their own movies will be especially fun because listeners will get to hear some great behind-the-scenes moments. They’ll also be hosting Instagram Lives with fans to talk about what makes them feel merry every Tuesday.

“I literally think I’m the most excited about this season than I have ever been,” Shawl told Heavy. “And I get really excited about Countdown to Christmas and Miracles of Christmas. But this season, I just can’t say enough. I think it’s going to be spectacular.”

“Hallmark is going to be a huge source of comfort and connection for people this year,” Jacks added. “We all really need it right now.”

