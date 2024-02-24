Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Sense & Sensibility’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest and final Loveuary movie, “Sense & Sensibility,” premieres on Saturday, February 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Deborah Ayorinde, Bethany Antonia and Dan Jeannotte. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Sense & Sensibility’ Was Filmed in Ireland & Bulgaria

“Sense & Sensibility” is a Mahogany label movie and lists an amazing cast of talented actors, many of whom are from the United Kingdom, according to NPR. However, the movie itself was filmed in Bulgaria and Ireland, star Deborah Ayorinde told Decider.

NPR reported that castles and centuries-old buildings in Ireland and Bulgaria were chosen as filming locations in order to capture the look of the time period.

Tia Smith, creative producer, wrote on Instagram that their hair stylist worked hard to stay true to the Regency era, “by having hair pulled up (never down), chignon buns, braids, curls framing the face and other up do’s; while staying true and incorporating the beauty & multiplicity of hair textures within the African diaspora.”

She also shared this behind-the-scenes moment, tagged in Varna, Bulgaria.

Because of the film’s smaller budget, Hallmark didn’t use any UK-based locations when filming the movie, NPR reported.

A2Z Filming Location shared that some of the set locations included Russborough House in Blessington, Ireland, which originally opened in 1741.

NPR also reported that one challenge while producing the film was that U.K. costume houses didn’t have outfits available for diverse body types, so costume designer Kara Saun ended up making 68 custom outfits under a quick deadline.

And because of Hallmark’s policy against excessive violence, a duel scene was cut.

Victor Hugo, who plays John Willoughby, posted a series of stories on his Instagram about the announcement of his being cast in the movie.

On their Instagram account, the Hallmark Channel introduced the character Elinor, played by Deborah Olayinka Ayorinde.

“Meet Elinor @itsdeborah, the eldest of the Dashwood women,” the official Instagram account wrote. “While separated from her suitor, Elinor guards her emotions to remain strong for her family.”

Ayorinde told Decider that working with Dan Jeannotte was a joy.

“He is such a gentleman and such a sweet guy,” she said. “I feel like me and all of the cast, we got along really well because we were away from home, you know? Most of us came from London or the UK and he came from Canada. We were in Bulgaria and Ireland, and so we had to support each other. We had to be there for each other and it was just so beautiful.”

Creative producer Tia A. Smith told NPR that the film had two “guiding aims”: “respect the work and do something creatively refreshing.”

Executive producer Toni Judkins told NPR it was “easy to see how Black women embody so many of the traits of these characters” — heroines who “are smart, strong women who subtly push up against the conventions of their time, with grace and dignity.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads “A period adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility. After a change in circumstances, Marianne is torn between two men, while Elinor longs for a man beyond reach. Stars Deborah Ayorinde, Bethany Antonia and Dan Jeannotte.”

Deborah Ayorinde plays Elinor Dashwood. According to her bio, she’s from London, England, but by the age of eight, she and her family moved to San Jose, California after her debut role at the age of seven in a drama school play. In May 2009, she graduated with honors from Howard University’s John H. Johnson School of Communications, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Film Production. While at Howard, she won the Paul Robeson Best Actress award for her work in a self-penned and directed short film, which also won Best Cinematography.

Ayorinde’s acting portfolio includes appearances in “Barbershop 3,” “Game of Silence” (NBC), “The Game” (BET), and “Necessary Roughness” (USA). She has also appeared in many print ads and commercials.

Bethany Antonia is Marianne Dashwood. According to her bio, she was born in Birmingham, England. As an actress, she gained recognition for roles in productions like “House of the Dragon” (2022), “Stay Close” (2021), and “Get Even” (2020). She’s well known for her role as Lady Baela Targaryen in HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” and for her role on Netflix’s “Stay Close and Get Even.” Her other movie credits include “PinCushion” (2017) and “There’s Always Hope” (2021).

Dan Jeannotte is Edward. According to his bio, he’s known for his role as James Stuart, the Earl of Moray, in The CW’s “Reign,” and his role as Sam Kirk in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Hallmark Channel enthusiasts will remember him as Brandon Russell from “The Good Witch” series. Beyond his TV success, Jeannotte has appeared in films such as “Red II” and “Death Race,” along with stage productions like”Equus,” “Dance Animal,” “Hedda Gabler,” “As You Like It,” and “Dracula,” among others.

Also starring, according to IMDb, are:

Liliya Atanasova

Daniel Boyd (John Dashwood)

Victoria Ekanoye (Lucy Steele)

Dimitri Gripari (Robert Ferrars)

Victor Hugo (John Willoughby)

Akil Largie (Colonel Brandon)

