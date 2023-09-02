Hallmark’s September & October 2023 Lineup: New Fall Movie Schedule

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have announced their schedule of brand new movies for September 2023 and October 2023. This marks the entire “Fall Into Love” lineup leading up to Countdown to Christmas in October. Here’s a look at what Hallmark is planning.

If you miss any of the new movies on their premiere date, you can catch them again on one of the many days that Hallmark or Hallmark Mysteries airs encore presentations. Note that the schedule is subject to change.

Saturday, September 2: ‘Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance’

Hallmark’s new movie “Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance” premieres on Saturday, September 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Former sweethearts reunite at an archeological dig in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. As they work together competing for the same research grant, will their love be rediscovered?”

Friday, September 8: ‘Guiding Emily’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Guiding Emily” on Friday, September 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Sarah Drew, Antonio Cupo, and Eric McCormack.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Emily’s life changes after losing her eyesight, while a guide dog struggles with training. Through a series of missed encounters both overcome their obstacles and find each other.”

Saturday, September 9: ‘Fourth Down and Love’

Hallmark’s new movie “Fourth Down and Love” premieres on Saturday, September 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Pascale Hutton and Ryan Paevey.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Sparks are reignited when a single mother and a pro football player coincidentally meet again on her daughter’s flag football field after his career is interrupted by a sports injury.”

Friday, September 15: ‘Come Fly with Me’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Come Fly with Me” on Friday, September 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Heather Hemmens and Niall Matter.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “After landing a spot on the Thunderbirds team, an Air Force pilot must find a way to balance flying, family, and her budding romance with a widowed father. ”

Saturday, September 16: ‘Notes of Autumn’

Hallmark’s new movie “Notes of Autumn” premieres on Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Ashley Williams, Luke Macfarlane, Marcus Rosner and Peter Porte.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Ellie (Williams) is a fun-loving, classically trained pianist living in the city who gave up on her passion long ago. Her best friend Leo (Macfarlane) lives in the rustic outskirts of British Columbia. He’s a famous author with writer’s block who can’t seem to finish another installment in his highly popular book series. Realizing they both need a change of scenery, they decide to swap places, only to find themselves completely lost in new surroundings. Ellie gets tangled up in helping Sam (Rosner), Leo’s neighbor, put together a musical performance for a local fundraiser. Leo strikes up a friendship with Ellie’s good friend Matt (Porte) and opens himself up to writing something different that really inspires him. Their newfound friendships turn into something far more meaningful, and as both Ellie and Leo take part in the joys of the autumn season, they also discover their hearts belong somewhere very different than they ever thought possible.”

Friday, September 22: ‘Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Haunted Harmony Mysteries” on Friday, September 22 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Tamera Mowry-Housley, Marco Grazzini, Adam Fergus, Risteard Cooper, and Julie Lamberton.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A new teacher at an Irish prep school is shocked to find a ghost haunting her house. She decides to help solve his murder in the hopes that it will allow him to move on.”

Saturday, September 23: ‘Retreat to You’

Hallmark’s new movie “Retreat to You” premieres on Saturday, September 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Emilie Ullerup and Peter Mooney.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Abby and Sean were best friends in high school until they had a falling out at their graduation party. Years later, when Abby’s friend Rachel brings her to a wilderness retreat, she is shocked to run into Sean. When then get separated from the group, will they find their way back to the campsite… or back into each other’s arms?”

Friday, September 29: ‘Mystery Island’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Mystery Island” on Friday, September 29 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Elizabeth Henstridge and Charlie Weber.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “London Police psychiatrist Dr. Emilia Priestly needs to take a relaxing break from her stressful job, so her wealthy friend invites her to Mystery Island, an immersive murder-mystery-themed resort hosting a special retreat for the original investors. As the mystery game begins, tragedy strikes when the resort’s reclusive founder is murdered. Emilia “partners” with local detective Jason Trent to investigate.”

Saturday, September 30: ‘A Very Venice Romance’

Hallmark’s new movie “A Very Venice Romance” premieres on Saturday, September 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Stephanie Leonidas and Raniero Monaco Di Lapio.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Amy is a New York City executive working for a wellness company trying to launch deliverable meal prep kits. She needs to find an expert to help guide the venture and tries to woo Marcello Barone, an Italian chef. When Amy contacts him, he turns her down, so she enrolls in his cooking school in a Venetian palazzo. Will Amy then return home, or pursue amore?”

Friday, October 6: ‘A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery’

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery” on Friday, October 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, Lisa Durupt, and Barbara Niven.

The movie marks the return of Hannah’s sister Andrea (Lisa Durupt) to the franchise, along with Hannah’s other sister Michelle (Tess Atkins). Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Hannah solves a murder while her relationship with Mike is on the rocks.”

Saturday, October 7: ‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’

Hallmark’s new movie “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost” premieres on Saturday, October 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “A ghost from the 1920s refuses to leave the home just listed by Anna, a new real estate agent. Worse, the spirit is convinced she cannot ‘pass over’ until she gets Anna back together with her ex.”

Friday, October 13: ‘Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows”

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air “Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows” on Friday, October 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern. This movie stars Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach.

IMDb writes about the movie: “Goldy Berry, a caterer and amateur detective, is recruited to provide food for a sizable wedding. Jessamyn Cole, the bride, is the ex-wife of Goldy’s current love interest, detective Tom Schultz.”

Saturday, October 14: ‘Field Day’

Hallmark’s new movie “Field Day” premieres on Saturday, October 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Hallmark Channel. This movie stars Rachel Boston and Benjamin Ayres.

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Jen, Marissa and Kelly are moms from different backgrounds who are thrown together to plan the annual Field Day at their kids’ school. Along the way, they navigate a myriad of obstacles, including an unsupportive head of the PTO. New to town and still trying to move on following the loss of her husband, Jen is thankful to have the encouragement of Dan, the school’s PE teacher who is becoming a good friend…or could this be the start of something more? As the planning continues, Jen, Marissa and Kelly bond as friends who will stop at nothing to make sure their kids are happy, with each of them finding their own path as their friendship grows stronger.”

