Alexa PenaVega Reveals How She Feels When She Sees Carlos With ‘Girlfans’

In a series of Instagram Live videos, Hallmark star Alexa PenaVega responded to followers’ questions about her life. One of the questions was how she feels when she sees her husband, Carlos, with “girlfans.” She gave an open and transparent response.

‘We Need More Carlos Girls,’ She Said

During her Q&A, one fan asked: “What do you feel when you see Carlos with girlfans.”

Alexa PenaVega had a refreshingly honest response.

“OK, I am 100% all about a Carlos girl fan because on the show I feel like they made Carlos kind of like, you know, dorky, funny,” she explained. “And he is all of those things, but he’s also incredibly talented, so handsome… He’s such an incredible human that when other people recognize that… it makes me feel really, really good and I know it makes him feel good. So yes, and fans have always been really respectful and awesome.”

Then she added that she hopes her husband will have even more fans in the future.

“I think we need more Carlos girls,” she said. “Just going to put that out there. Just saying.”

She Also Gave Advice About Turning Back to God

PenaVega had other cute quips to share in her impromptu Q&A on her Instagram stories.

When asked about a hobby her kids have, she said they love putting together puzzles and making bracelets.

When asked about insights for couples turning back to God, she said, “The best advice I could give would be starting a prayer routine together. I feel like that is the best base for where you can start… Really build that relationship with God and when you can do that together it’s really, really powerful.”

She added that she remembered that at one point, earlier in their dating life, she was shy about praying.

She said that back then, “I was always embarrassed praying in front of people, especially my — then my boyfriend who is now my husband. So kind of like breaking those barriers and praying together really strengthens us and sets our foundation in our marriage. So I would say prayer. Praying together, really developing that relationship with God as a couple is super, super important. And then finding a really awesome Bible.”

The PenaVegas have often spoken about how important their faith is, including how it played a role in their initially leaving Los Angeles.

The couple originally met in a Bible study, they told People.

Alexa PenaVega also told People that they never fit the Hollywood mold.

She said: “When we were living in California, there was never actually a break. The industry happens 24/7. And we thought, we need a place to go and reconnect and that needs to be our home.”

Play

The Start of our New Adventure The Start of our New Adventure La Vida PenaVega Episode 3 Aloha Fam! Hope you had a blessed week! Keep us posted on what you want to see in our vlogs! So happy to be back posting regularly :) New Family Vlogs Every Week! Get your Big Time Rush Tour Tickets AND merch before they… 2022-03-12T00:36:32Z

They wanted to focus more on their family, so they initially moved to Hawaii. But they later chose to live on a boat. In early 2022, they left Maui to live on a catamaran with their children.

Alexa PenaVega told the Today show: “We currently live on a boat with three kids. It sounds crazy, but it’s so much fun.”

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’