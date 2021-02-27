‘It Was Always You’: See Filming Locations & Behind the Scenes Cast Moments

The Hallmark Channel’s new movie, It Was Always You, premieres on February 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern, with more encores airing in the coming weeks and months. The film stars Erin Krakow of When Calls the Heart and Tyler Hynes. Where was It Was Always You filmed? Read on to learn more about filming locations and the cast that brought the movie to life.

‘It Was Always You’ Was Filmed in Canada

It Was Always You was filmed in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. When filming finished, Krakow shared that she already missed being in Victoria.

Hynes also shared a post thanking Victoria for the beautiful setting for the money.

Parade reported that Hynes and Krakow went on a cliffside walk in Victoria to memorize lines and talk about their characters. Hynes said that scriptwriter Kathy Kloves helped them walk the line of creating a beautiful love story despite the movie being about a love triangle.

Hynes said: “[Kathy] did a really great job of walking this line that made it feel like, ‘OK, this could really go sideways if we do this the wrong way. But if we do this the right way, it can be a really beautiful love story that is earnest and possibly reflective of some unique circumstances that real-life people have experienced.”

He and Krakow shared a lot of photos of the stunning scenery where they filmed.

Here’s a photo Krakow shared from the same location:

Here’s another photo on set in Canada.

He shared these photos from a treehouse scene.

The two had a lot of fun together on set.

See Fun Behind-the-Scenes Moments

Krakow shared this fun clip playing an impromptu spring trivia game with Hynes, where she asked trivia questions that Hynes answered.

She also shared this cute photo while filming:

They took a lot of pandemic precautions while filming.

Krakow also shared an ADR moment from the movie:

Hynes shared a photo from his ADR session too:

Hynes shared that he enjoyed some cake during filming and didn’t pass up on that opportunity.

He enjoyed cracking jokes on set.

Filming wrapped on December 17. Krakow shared on Instagram: “Picture wrapped last night and I’m feeling all the feels. This is going to be a special one! Can’t wait to share more with you guys, but here’s a little behind the scenes look at the making of our poster.”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Elizabeth’s engagement plans are thrown into disarray when her fiancée’s free-spirited brother David returns home. David’s unexpected influence prompts Elizabeth to question her life decisions.”

Erin Krakow plays the role of Elizabeth. Interestingly, her character on When Calls the Heart is also named Elizabeth. She told Parade that it was just a coincidence that her characters have the same name. “Can you imagine if I requested that all my characters share the name Elizabeth? Yes, total coincidence.”

Krakow also starred in Sense Sensibility & Snowmen, A Summer Romance, the Father Christmas series, A Cookie Cutter Christmas, Army Wives (18 episodes), and more.

Tyler Hynes is David. His other credits include Letterkenny (Dierks), On the 12th Date of Christmas, The Mistletoe Secret, Recon, Wedding March, Star Trek: Discovery, Flip That Romance, It’s Christmas Eve, UnREAL, 19-2 (Vince), Saving Hope (Luke), Warehouse 13 (Joshua), The Firm the series (Patrick Walker), Valemont (Gabriel), Sophie, 15/Love, Tales from the Neverending Story (Atreyu), Amazon (Will Bauer), and more.

Giles Panton played George. Panton’s extensive credits include The Last Kids on Earth (Winged Wretch), Superbook (Pastor Aaron), The Man in the High Castle (Billy Turner), Batwoman, Over the Moon in Love, Chesapeake Shores (Chris Smith), Christmas Pen Pals, Supernatural, A Godwink Christmas, A Gingerbread Romance, It’s Christmas Eve, Tarzan and Jane (Tarzan), Somewhere Between, Reign, Cedar Cove (John Bowman), Soldiers of the Apocalypse, Voltron Force (Keith), V, Flash Gordon: A Modern Space Opera, voicing numerous characters for animated series, and more.

Tilly the Golden Retriever was played by Briar the Golden Retriever.

Also starring are:

Elysia Rotaru (Louise)

Nelson Wong (Eugene)

Frances Flanagan (Diana)

Paula Shaw (Grandma Vivien)

Morganna Wyllie (Denise)

Caitlin Stryker (Abby)

Kalyn Miles (Sandy)

David Allan Pearson (Bob)

Anthony Timpano (Ricky)

Ana Carvalho (Sylvia)

Rowen Kahn (Joey)

Craig Haas (Simon)

Ben Rosenbaum (Henry)

