Jack Wagner & ‘Christmas Waltz’ Director Teaming Up for New Holiday Movie

Hallmark star Jack Wagner is teaming up with Michael Damian, the director of “Christmas Waltz,” to make a new holiday film.

Damian Said He Was Really Enjoying Working with Wagner

Damian wrote on Twitter about the movie, “So awesome to be working with my Music/ Soap Pal @JackWagnerhpk 🕺🎶 @youngrestlescbs @GeneralHospital.”

The movie is a holiday film starring Lindsay Lohan that will premiere on Netflix, Variety reported.

Chord Overstreet from “Glee” is also starring, along with Wagner, George Young, and Olivia Perez, Variety reported. The movie doesn’t have a name yet or a release date.

Chord Overstreet will play Lindsay Lohan’s love interest in an upcoming holiday rom-com about a spoiled hotel heiress who gets total amnesia in a skiing accident and finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner. George Young, Jack Wagner & Olivia Perez co-star pic.twitter.com/Al6qoNtwMV — Netflix (@netflix) November 4, 2021

Variety reported that the movie is about a newly engaged heiress who gets amnesia from a ski accident. While recovering, she’s cared for by a “blue-collar lodge owner.”

Michael Damian and Brad Krevoy are producing the film, which is being directed by Janeen Damian.

Pretty awesome don’t you think👍🏻🎥 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) November 4, 2021

When a fan replied excitedly about Janeen Damian directing, Michael Damian replied: “Pretty awesome don’t you think.”

He’s previously described the movie as a “Christmas/romance feel good movie.”

We can’t give out the title yet but we’re going to start filming this winter. It’s a Christmas/romance feel good movie for @netflix 🎄💝 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) August 12, 2021

He said filming was starting this winter.

Netflix Is Premiering 11 New Christmas Movies This Season

Variety reported that Netflix is premiering 11 new holiday movies in 2021, including “The Claus Family” (November 1), “Love Hard” (November 5), “Father Christmas Is Back” (November 7), “The Princess Switch 3” (November 18), “A Boy Called Christmas” (November 24), “Robin Robin” (November 24, animated movie), “A Castle for Christmas” (November 26), “A Naija Christmas” (December), “Single All the Way” (December 2), “David and the Elves” (December 6), “A California Christmas: City Lights” (December 16), “Grumpy Christmas” (December 22), and “1000 Miles from Christmas” (December 24.)

Damian’s newest Christmas movie, “Much Ado About Christmas,” just premiered on GAC Family.

Mom was was the inspiration for Janeen and I to start make Family Films. So tonight we are dedicating the premiere of #MuchAdoAboutChristmas to her! We love mom so very much and will miss you always🙏❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/KelxC8GpB1 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) October 30, 2021

His mother died right around the time that his Christmas movie premiered, so he dedicated the premiere to her. He said that she was the inspiration for his and Janeen starting family films.

Thank you all for making what was to be a very difficult weekends into something beautiful! Your kind words and support were amazing! I really feel mom was with us for our premiere of #MuchAdoAboutChristmas . God bless you all and nite nite 🙏❤️‍🩹💤 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) November 1, 2021

He also wrote to his fans on the night of the movie’s premiere, after live tweeting, “Thank you all for making what was to be a very difficult weekends into something beautiful! Your kind words and support were amazing! I really feel mom was with us for our premiere of #MuchAdoAboutChristmas. God bless you all and nite nite.”

Damian has openly shared that he would love Hallmark to make a sequel to “Christmas Waltz” starring Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp. He has been encouraging fans to keep tagging Hallmark about their interest in a sequel to “Christmas Waltz.”

🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) August 18, 2021

When a fan asked if there would be a sequel, he responded simply with a series of “fingers crossed” emojis.

We Love you and are with you 💯 %! 🎥💃🕺💕 https://t.co/LVfwvGAlqq — Michael Damian (@michaeldamian1) August 22, 2021

When another fan shared a tweet about why they needed a sequel, he retweeted the message and wrote: “We Love you and are with you 💯 %! 🎥💃🕺💕”

When someone else tweeted about wanting a sequel, he retweeted their message and tagged Kemp, Chabert, and J.T. Church. Church replied: “Awesome!!!!”

In an interview with Us Weekly in October, Chabert said she would love to see a sequel made to “Christmas Waltz.”

She told Us Weekly:

I have to say ‘Christmas Waltz’ was one of my favorites. And so if we were to do a sequel, I think it would be really fun to see where those characters went and to dance again — that was a real personal challenge and I enjoyed it so much. So that would be really fun. And of course, a sequel to ‘Christmas at Castle Hart’ now. We need a royal wedding.

