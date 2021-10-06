James Denton’s Long-Rumored Hallmark Movie Finally Airing This Christmas

James Denton, who played Sam on The Hallmark Channel’s “Good Witch” series, was supposed to lead a Hallmark movie in 2020. The movie was dropped from the schedule without an explanation, but now it’s finally going to see the light of day. He’ll be reuniting with a “Desperate Housewives” co-star for the movie.

James Denton Is Reuniting with Teri Hatcher for the Christmas Movie

James Denton will be reuniting with his “Desperate Housewives” co-star, Teri Hatcher, for the new Christmas movie, Deadline reported. The movie is called “A Kiss Before Christmas” and will premiere during the 2021 lineup. Marilu Henner, who stars in the “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” series, will be co-starring in the movie.

The movie is about a real estate developer (Denton) who is married to Joyce (Hatcher) and has two kids. He has a chance to redo his past when he’s concerned that being nice in business cost him a promotion. When he wakes up in a different reality, he’s not married, doesn’t have kids, but he is now CEO of his business. If he decides that he doesn’t want his new life, he’s going to have to figure out a way to make Joyce fall in love with him all over again.

This will be the first time that Hatcher and Denton have been on TV together since 2012 when “Desperate Housewives” ended, Deadline reported. Denton played Mike Delfino, who was the love interest of Hatcher’s character Susan Mayer.

In 2020, Denton Said He Was Starring in His First Hallmark Movie, But the Movie Didn’t Appear on the Schedule

In late August 2020, Denton shared on Hallmark’s Bubbly Sesh podcast that he was starring in Hallmark’s “A Kiss Before Christmas.” He said it was a “really original script” that was a mixture of “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Heaven Can Wait.”

You can listen to Denton’s full interview with Bubbly Sesh below.

The movie never appeared as part of Hallmark’s 2020 lineup, which left fans wondering if it was canceled or if Denton was simply talking about a future movie that wasn’t part of the plans for 2020. Hallmark confirmed with Heavy in October 2020 that Denton was not on the slate of scheduled Christmas movies for 2020, but didn’t provide any additional information about what happened to the movie.

Denton is executive producer of the new movie, TV Line reported.

He said in a statement: “From the very beginning I wanted the first Hallmark Christmas movie I produced to be unique. I had no idea that we’d be lucky enough to get Teri. We’ve always wanted to work together again, and we found the perfect vehicle for what I think is the first ‘Desperate Housewives’ reunion. And since we’re on Hallmark, I don’t have to worry about getting shot at the end.”

Hatcher said in a statement: “Since that famous scene where he found me in the bushes, I knew James and I would be friends for life. The chemistry and friendship we had on ‘Desperate Housewives’ is alive and well all these years later, and the loving, warm spirit of the holidays is the perfect backdrop for reuniting. It’s amazing to be back together. It’s just like old times. You won’t want to miss it.”

