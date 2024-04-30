Former Hallmark Star & Spouse Divorcing After a Decade of Marriage

A former Hallmark actor and his wife have announced their split. Jon Lindstrom, who starred in Hallmark’s “McBride: Dogged,” and Cady McClain are going their separate ways. They announced the news via a shared social media statement.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cady McClain & Jon Lindstrom Are Ending Their Marriage

On April 27, McClain posted a statement on her Instagram page. Her caption and the text in the post itself shared the couple’s joint announcement.

“Cady and Jon here. We are taking this opportunity to make a short statement about our relationship status,” the statement began.

The note continued, “It may be obvious to some based on our posts that we’ve taken some time apart. After serious consideration we have decided that our goals have been taking us in different directions and to end our marriage.”

The couple added, “We remain friends and wish each other every happiness. As people who work in the public eye, it can be difficult to have a private life. Regardless, we ask for your kind consideration in this matter.”

The comments section was closed on the Instagram post. A few fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the couple’s split.

“Not Cady and Jon, this one hurts,” shared one soap opera fan.

Another soap fan commented, “I will never understand when people make public a divorce, separation, even death and end it with respecting their privacy. If they didn’t announce it, would we have known? I didn’t even know they were married, and for ten years at that!”

A third Redditor questioned, “The dude’s going through the soap leading ladies (Eileen, then Cady). Who’s next?”

A fan of the couple shared her sadness over the news on a February 2023 Instagram post of Lindstrom’s. “I’m so sad to see you two are splitting up!! God bless both of you in your future endeavors!!!”

The Couple Met While Starring on ‘As the World Turns’

As TV Insider noted, McClain and Lindstrom met while working on “As the World Turns.” She started with ATWT in 2002, playing Rosanna Cabot. Before that, McClain starred on “All My Children.”

McClain also took over the role of Jennifer Horton on “Days of Our Lives” from Melissa Reeves for a time, and portrayed Kelly Andrews on “The Young and the Restless,” her IMDb page notes.

Lindstrom has been a staple for years on “General Hospital,” playing Dr. Kevin Collins. He has also played Collins’ evil twin brother off-and-on, Ryan Chamberlain.

He joined “As the World Turns” to take over the character of Craig Montgomery, the ex-husband of McClain’s Rosanna. Lindstrom and McClain started dating in 2010 and married on Valentine’s Day in 2014.

The media outlet noted that McClain’s recent social media posts have shown her working in New York City. Lindstrom’s social media posts have focused on promoting his first crime novel. Neither had included the other in their posts for some time.

Us Weekly notes Lindstrom was previously married to Eileen Davidson. The former Hallmark actor wed the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “The Young and the Restless” star in 1997. They separated in 2000.