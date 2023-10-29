Where Was ‘Joyeux Noel’ Filmed? See Cast & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Countdown to Christmas movie, “Joyeux Noel,” premieres on Sunday, October 29, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Jaicy Elliot and Brant Daugherty. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Joyeux Noel’ Was Filmed Partly in France in the Summer

“Joyeux Noel” was filmed, in part, on location in France, according to Hallmark’s press statement.

The movie’s trailer also shows quite a few little shops from the region. One salon featured in a Hallmark press photo is called “Le 14 Rue Massacre” (located in France.) Another is a shop called Creperie, which is showcased in the trailer. You can virtually walk the streets near the Creperie on Google Maps.

According to Normandy Tourism, Rouen is located on the River Seine’s banks and its cathedral is depicted by Monet. Much English Medieval history is connected to Rouen, which is displayed in much of the city’s architecture. Once a prominent and thriving hub during medieval times in Europe, the metropolitan area of Rouen still boasts a large population. The city is hosts a maritime festival, known as L’Armada, every half-decade. The next takes place in 2027.

The movie was filmed in June and July, according to a post by Ralitsa Roth and a post by “My French Christmas Spirit.”

The movie is also being aired in France.

In a previous post, “My French Christmas Spirit” hinted that being in the movie was one of her biggest Christmas dreams.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads “When a romantic painting of a Christmas market captures the imagination of copy editor Lea, she is sent to France with pragmatic reporter Mark to uncover the mystery behind the artist.”

Jaicy Elliot portrays Lea. According to her bio, she gained significant recognition when she landed the role of intern Taryn Helm on “Grey’s Anatomy.” Her contribution to the series also extended to her starring in the digital short series, “Grey’s Anatomy: B-Team.” She has graced the cover of Entertainment Weekly alongside her fellow castmates, such as Jake Borelli, Rushi Kota, Alex Blue Davis, Sophia Ali, and Giacomo Gianniotti.

Elliot has recently become well known on Hallmark for two popular movies: “Romance in Style” and “My Southern Family Christmas.”

Brant Daugherty stars as Mark in the movie. According to his bio, he and his wife, Kimberly Daugherty, produced, wrote, and starred in “A Christmas Movie Christmas,” which was aired on UpTV. It was the most-watched Made-For-TV movie in the network’s history. Daugherty has starred in multiple Hallmark movies, such as “A Royal Runaway Romance,” “The Baker’s Son,” and “#XMAS,” among others. Furthermore, he showcased his dancing skills as a contestant during Season 17 of “Dancing with the Stars,” where he was paired with the talented Peta Murgatroyd.

Three weeks ago, he and his wife announced that they are soon going to be welcoming their new baby boy into this world.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark, are:

Emmanuel Menard (Bernard)

Stephanie Fatout (Marguerite)

Ciara Prioux (Sophie)

Heather James (Camille)

Panayot Panayotov (Francois)

Lucy Newman -Williams (Vera)

Azad Boutella (Gabriel)

Blanche Ravalec (Vivienne)

Vincent Nemeth (Pierre)

Michael Obiora (Brian)

Laurel Lefkow(Samantha)

Riley Chung (Emma)

Fayssal Benbahmed (Constable)

Mina Poe (French Woman)

Phoenix Laroche (French Boy)

Kate Nichols (Mary)

Meglena Karalambova (Celine)

Laura Giosh (Shopkeeper)

JR Esposito (TV Reporter)

Nikolay Lukanov (Vendor)

Robin Kafaliev (Cart Owner)

Rashko Mladenov (Accordionist)

If you miss the movie’s premiere, you can watch it again on these dates:

Thursday, November 2: 6/5c

Tuesday, November 7: 10/9c

Saturday, November 11: 12/11c

Tuesday, November 21: 12a/11c

