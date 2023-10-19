Kevin McGarry Breaks Silence on Nathan & Elizabeth: ‘It’s Always Been Complicated’

Kevin McGarry, who stars as Nathan on “When Calls the Heart,” shared his thoughts about season 10 in an interview with Edify Films. The interview aired in Canada on Super Channel Heart & Home after the season 10 finale. During the interview, he revealed that one scene with Elizabeth was filmed to be a specific callback to a pivotal moment from season 8.

Elizabeth & Nathan Have Always Had a Complicated Relationship, McGarry Said

In the interview with Tiffany Wallach, McGarry talked about how complicated Nathan and Elizabeth’s relationship can be. Nathan always knew that Hope Valley was where Elizabeth’s heart was, but confronting her about it at the school wasn’t easy.

“He’s the one that knows in her heart that’s her home,” McGarry said about their discussion at the school in episode 11 of season 10. “And it doesn’t go over well. It plants a seed in her head, and we all know what happens after that.”

But despite Elizabeth’s ultimate decision, McGarry wanted to make sure fans knew that Nathan did vote for Lucas, even if he voted at the end of the day.

McGarry also noted that there’s nothing simple about Elizabeth and Nathan. Their relationship is complicated, he acknowledged, joking about how they’re like puzzle pieces that have to be almost forced together.

“It’s complicated; it’s always been complicated,” McGarry said.

“They are connected, but at the same time… They’re like a puzzle piece you’ve got to like, you know, jam together,” he continued, laughing.

He went on to say that part of the complication between the two is just how honest they are with each other.

“They find solace in each other even though it’s hard,” he said. “And I think the fact that they just know each other so well and they’re able to call each other out on the truth of who they each are. It leads to hurt feelings sometimes or it leads to things said, and that’s happened since they met.”

The two also had a deep conversation at the voting booth, when they couldn’t see each other’s faces. There will be more deep conversations in season 11.

“I think there’s more to say…” McGarry said. “We’ve gotta wait until season 11 before we hear it.”

The Log Scene Was a Callback to Season 8

McGarry added that the log scene where Elizabeth and Nathan met at the end of the season 10 finale was a deliberate callback to season 8. It was the same location where Nathan had originally confessed his feelings to her. But the scene had to be shortened a bit due to time constraints.

“It was the exact same,” McGarry said. “I think, again due to time, we were supposed to get the same kind of ride down … that originally happened during that scene (in season 8) as well… I think that … got condensed a little bit. Yes, it was supposed to basically go back to that moment in time when he said that. And here we are again. And he gets off the horse and he’s about to say something again. And then Bill is in the woods out of nowhere. Great timing!”

Overall, he said the season was a great setup for some powerful storylines in season 11.

“You think it’s gonna go one way and all of a sudden it makes a hard right turn somewhere, as does life…” McGarry said about season 10. “It’s really set up for some pretty incredible stories in season 11.”

He added that Lucas will have a major storyline also, since he’s been propelled onto a “bigger stadium” at the end of season 10.

