Where Was ‘Love & Jane’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Love & Jane,” premieres on Saturday, February 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Alison Sweeney and Benjamin Ayres. Read on to learn behind-the-scenes tidbits about the movie, including where it was filmed.

‘Love & Jane’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

Part of the Loveuary lineup, “Love & Jane” was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. According to the ACFC West website, a Local 2020 union, the movie was shot between May 15 and June 5, 2023, and wrapped June 6-12, 2023.

On June 3, Ayres posted a photo saying that he had just wrapped filming in Vancouver.

According to The Cinemaholic, the park scene were Jane and Lily sit on a bench and talk was filmed at Charleson Park on 999 Charleson Street in the Fairview neighborhood.

According to Zoom Prospector, Gateway Community Church in Abbotsford was another filming location. This location was also utilized in movies like “Matchmaker Mysteries 3,” “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater,” and more.

Other locations listed on Zoom Prospector include:

R Restaurant, located at 32760 Simon Ave. in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada

Revive Boutique Bistro on South Fraser Way (also a filming location for “Betty’s Bad Luck in Love”)

Eduardo Britto who plays Alejandro in the movie, posted a video of what a day of filming looks like. The reel is in Portuguese and includes shots from his trailer.

Sweeney posted a photo on Instagram to talk about the movie.

“Celebrating Jane Austen’s birthday by sharing that my movie, #Love&Jane will premiere on @hallmarkchannel February 10th,” she wrote. “…I’m so proud of this fun romantic comedy based on a lifelong love of everything Jane Austen.”

In a different post she shared: “The premiere of Love & Jane is just ONE WEEK away! I am beyond thrilled to share this movie with you all. I can’t thank you enough for being so supportive of me and these incredibly fun, dynamic and sometimes quirky characters I get to play. The role of Lily is so unique and special to me. I hope you love her as much as I do.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Lilly, a hopeless romantic and literary enthusiast, is surprised when her wish to talk to her favorite author comes true and Jane Austen herself appears in her life.”

Benjamin Ayres plays Trevor. According to his bio, he gained significant recognition for portraying Cancer Cowboy, a lead character in the CBC series “jPod,” adapted from Douglas Coupland’s novel. His portrayal earned him a Leo nomination in 2008. Following this success, he transitioned to a regular role in the CTV series “Dan for Mayor” for two seasons. Later, he portrayed Eric Blake in HBO Canada’s series “Less Than Kind,” which earned him a nomination for a Canadian Screen Award. He’s also known for his Hallmark movies, like the recent “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA,” and “Color My World with Love.”

Alison Sweeney is Lilly. According to her bio, she started acting at the age of four, and joined “Days of Our Lives” by the time she turned 16. Her portrayal of Sami Brady became an enduring part of her career, marked by an Emmy nomination for Best Lead Actress. Sweeney has also hosted various live TV specials and helmed 13 seasons of “The Biggest Loser.” Additionally, she is seen on a number of TV series via guest appearances and contributed to true crime podcasts. She’s well known among Hallmark fans for her Hallmark movies, including the “Wedding Veil” series.

She and Ayres have starred in the “Chronicle Mysteries” movies together.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Kendra Anderson (Jane)

Aadila Dosani (Alisha)

William C. Vaughan (Brennan Bevan )

Deb Podowski (Ellen Tran)

John Prowse (Mr. Whitcomb)

Eduardo Britto (Alejandro )

Katherine Matlashewski (Clara)

Nevin Burkholder (Barry )

Lynn Whyte (Muriel)

Matthew Kevin Anderson (Martin)

Vivin Oommen (Alisha ’s Date)

Kehli O ’Byrne (Female Editor)

Dreyden Free (Waiter)

Frankie Warren (Waitress)

Corina Bizim (Clerk)

Ainsley Stoddard (Young Girl)

