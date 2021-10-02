Where Was ‘Love Strikes Twice’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Fall Harvest movie, “Love Strikes Twice,” premieres on Saturday, October 2, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Katie Findlay, Wyatt Nash, and Marshall Williams.

If you miss the premiere, the movie will air again on October 3 at 6 p.m. Eastern, October 7 at 8 p.m., October 10 at 12 p.m., and October 16 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

‘Love Strikes Twice’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Love Strikes Twice” was filmed in Canada, including in Winnipeg, Manitoba, IMDb reported.

Here’s a video that Findlay shared of lightning striking in Winnipeg.

The same company that produced “Love Strikes Twice” also produced “One Summer,” which premieres Sunday, October 3, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Matthew Lupu, who stars in the movie, posted in mid-August about how proud he was to be a part of the film and shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos. He wrote, in part:

This was such an unreal experience and I’m so greatful that I got to work with all these crazy talented people. When I found out I was going to be a supporting character in a hallmark movie I knew I was going to have a ton of fun but I had no idea the kind of relationships I would build with such amazing people. Everyone in the cast and crew made this one of the best experiences of my life. I hope I get to see everyone again at some point. I’m gonna miss all you guys so much and I wish you all good luck in your careers…

Brynn Godenir, who also starred in the movie, replied: “YOU ARE A STAR 🔥it was an absolute pleasure.”

Henriette Ivanans shared on Instagram that she and her husband, Kevin, both had roles in the movie. Kevin donated a kidney to Henriette.

She wrote:

Kevin and I share a lot. Our bed. Our kidneys. And now we share a movie! 🎥 This Saturday night, catch us in Hallmark’s, “Love Strikes Twice!” (With a ton of other amazing Canadian talent.) I pound a gavel (three times!) as a “matronly judge,” and he pounds a long iron as a “tanned captain of industry!” This movie is a super sweet look at marital love revisited. Check it out. Who knows? Maybe there’ll be a happy ending… They’re my favorite. 🤗

In another post she shared, “The last time Kevin and I acted together was in 1993, in a non-paying short film in Toronto, where he played my stalker. (Hmmm…🤔) Apparently, my “retiring-from-acting plans” have gone into retirement! The moral of this post? Never say never, kids.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Workaholic lawyer Maggie is having marriage issues. She wishes for a do-over and awakens 15 years in the past. Will Maggie choose college boyfriend Rick or will she stay with husband Josh?”

Katie Findlay is Maggie. Her many credits include “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (Rose), “Nancy Drew” (Lisbeth), “Heart of Life,” “Search and Destroy,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Lost Generation” (Cooper), “The Magicians,” “The Bridge” and “The Bridge Part 2” (Molly), “How to Get Away with Murder” (Rebecca), “The Carrie Diaries” (Maggie), “The Killing” (Rosie), and more.

Wyatt Nash is Josh. His credits include “Riverdale” (Charles), “Ford v Ferrari,” “Dear White People” (Kurt), “GLOW” (Phil), “Like Cats & Dogs,” “The Bridge” and “The Bridge Part 2” (Ryan), “Pretty Little Liars,” “1600 Pen,” “Hollywood Heights” (Cameron) and more.

Marshall Williams is Rick. His credits include “Fixing Up Christmas,” “Heart of Down Under,” “The Ice Road,” “Amazing Winter Romance,” “Sincerely Yours Truly,” “When Hope Calls” (Sam), “Glee” (Spencer Porter), “How to Build a Better Boy,” “Pete’s Christmas,” and more.

Also starring are:

Brynn Godenir (Carrie Bowedin)

Sharon Bajer (Estelle Hartman)

Alex Poch-Goldin (George Hartman)

Matthew Lupu (Ash Hartman)

Erik Athavale (Malcom Baxter)

Henriette Ivanans (Judge)

Kevin McIntyre (John Morgan)

Jason Salamandyk (Michael Williams)

Verity Marks (Tracy)

John Bluethner (Helms)

Jacqueline Loewen (Tennis Manager)

Alyssa Crockett (Veronica)

