‘Love’s Greek to Me’ Offers Hallmark Fans a Chance to Win a Huge Prize

The Hallmark Channel’s newest romantic film is “Love’s Greek to Me,” premiering on Saturday, June 10. Tied to that premiere is a chance for viewers to win a trip for two to Greece.

Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘Summer in Santorini’ Sweepstakes Gives 1 Viewer an All-Expense Paid Trip for 2 to Greece

Hallmark announced on its Instagram that they are running the “Summer in Santorini” sweepstakes tied to the “Love’s Greek to Me” film, which actually filmed some of its scenes on location in Greece.

The post reads, “Get ready for the premiere of #LovesGreekToMe on June 10 at 8/7c! Explore Greece with our all new Summer in Santorini Sweepstakes! Enter today and you could win an all-expense paid trip for two to Greece! Sponsored by @GoCollette. #GoCollette Link in bio.”

The place to enter is here — viewers can enter daily through the end of June, but you must be 21 years of age to do so. The grand prize winner will be selected via random draw on or about July 14, according to the official rules.

The trip itself is quite extensive. The rules say the trip for two is to Greece and its islands and lasts 16 days/15 nights. It includes round-trip airfare from the closest major airport to where the winner lives.

Go Collette is a guided travel company that “comes with benefits that take your guided travel experience to another level.” They offer “inclusive tours [that] provide you more value for your money and more of what makes travel special,” according to the company’s website.

‘Love’s Greek to Me’ Stars Torrey DeVitto, Yannis Tsimitselis, & ‘Star Trek’ Legend Marina Sirtis

Sneak Peek – Love's Greek to Me – Hallmark Channel Watch a scene from "Love's Greek to Me" starring Torrey DeVitto, Yannis Tsimitselis and Marina Sirtis. Premieres Saturday, June 10 at 8/7c. 2023-06-01T22:28:30Z

“Love’s Greek to Me” is part of Hallmark’s June weddings programming event. It stars Hallmark staple Torrey DeVitto, Hallmark newcomer Yannis Tsimitselis and “Star Trek’s” Deanna Troi herself Marina Sirtis. According to the Hallmark press release, the film was shot partially on location on the Greek island of Santorini.

The press release continues:

Ilana (DeVitto) and her Greek boyfriend Mike (Tsimitselis) travel to Santorini for his sister Alex’s (Katerina Konstas) wedding, where all his relatives immediately welcome her with open arms. When Mike surprises Ilana by asking her to marry him at the same lighthouse where his father proposed many years prior, his well-meaning – and overly enthusiastic – mother Athena (Sirtis) shifts into overdrive, excited to be gaining another daughter. Ilana gets caught in the vortex of Athena’s attempts to “help,” including purchasing a wedding gown for her future

daughter-in-law and booking the church…even though Ilana and Mike aren’t rushing to set a date or plan on having a big fat Greek wedding. As Alex’s big day nears and the preparations ramp up, Ilana becomes more uneasy about what the future may hold for her and Mike, leading her to wonder if they’re truly meant to be together or if love is all Greek to her.

DeVitto said of her time filming in Santorini, “I can not say enough wonderful things about this experience and the people I got to work with. Can’t wait to share this project with you all! #LoveIsGreekToMe.”

“Love’s Greek to Me” premieres on Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Hallmark Channel.