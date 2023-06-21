Luke Macfarlane & His Partner Announce Birth of Baby Girl

Hallmark star Luke Macfarlane is starting a new journey in life. He joyfully announced the birth of a baby girl, and also shared for the first time publicly that he’s in a relationship with a loving partner. Friends and fans flooded his social media with notes of congratulations after the joyful news.

Macfarlane Said Their Baby, Tess Eleanor, Came Home on Father’s Day

Macfarlane shared that he and his partner got to take their newborn baby home on Father’s Day, after she was born on June 4, 2023.

He wrote: “Tess Eleanor Macfarlane— Born June 4th 2023. We started life with some hectic days and received world class care. On Father’s Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in.”

He also shared a series of photos and videos about the happy day in his post.

After Macfarlane shared the news of his baby daughter, fans and friends flooded his social media with congratulatory notes.

Alison Sweeney replied, “This is incredible news!! I am SO happy for all three of you!!!!!! Congrats. 👏👏👏.”

Erin Krakow wrote, “The best! So happy for you!!! 🥰”

Nikki DeLoach wrote, “Huge congrats Luke! So thrilled for you.”

One fan wrote, “I remember when Scotty and Kevin had a baby through surrogacy in Brothers and Sisters back in 2011…. I had just come out of the closet and kept thinking I’d never be a father. But thanks to what I saw on that TV show, it was the first time I thought someday I might actually be one. Then on 2021 my husband and I received our daughter. And now when I see you becoming a father, it really makes me very happy! Congratulations to you both!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Macfarlane Tagged Hig Roberts in the Birth Announcement

In one of his photos, Macfarlane tagged a picture of Hig Roberts holding the baby’s hand, and shared a video of Macfarlane and Roberts walking out of the hospital with Tess Eleanor.

According to his Instagram bio, Roberts is a sports agent from Los Angeles, a former World Cup skier, and a two-time U.S. National Champion.

Roberts was with Macfarlane when he trekked the highest mountain outside the Himalayas. After they reached the summit, Roberts shared photos with Macfarlane on his Instagram.

Macfarlane had also talked about the adventure they started just before New Year’s Eve.

Mt. Aconcagua is so dangerous that it’s earned the nickname “Mountain of Death” in some regions, Mountain IQ reported. But the duo handled their trek successfully.

Macfarlane has been historically quiet about his love life.

In an interview with Page Six in September 2022, Macfarlane was asked if he was seeing anyone romantically.

He replied: “I’m not going to talk about that at all. I give you my performance and you give me my privacy!”

But he’s always been consistent about keeping his private life private.

In 2017, he told In Magazine that he doesn’t like to talk about who he’s dating.

“I don’t like to talk about my personal life in interviews,” he said when asked.

In an interview with Chicago Tribune in 2008, shortly after he came out as gay, Macfarlane shared that he did hope to one day be married.

Macfarlane’s last movie with Hallmark aired as part of the December 2022 lineup. It was his 14th movie. At the time, he told the LA Times that it would likely be his last movie with the network.

“They’ve been very good to me, but I think I’ve told my story for now with those folks,” Macfarlane said. “I mean, how many firefighters can I play?”

He said in a separate interview that he was very grateful to the network and always would be.

He told Yahoo: “Hallmark gave me jobs for a long time. And not only just the gay best friend — they let me be a leading man. I’m always going to be very grateful to them for that.”

