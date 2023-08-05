Where Was ‘Making Waves’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Making Waves,” premieres on Saturday, August 5, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Holland Roden and Corey Cott. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the stars involved.

‘Making Waves’ Was Filmed in Victoria, Canada

Although last week’s beach-themed summer movie was filmed in Hawaii, this week’s movie returns to Hallmark’s favorite filming location: Canada (more particularly, in the Victoria, BC, Canada region.)

Star Gelsea Mae confirmed on Instagram that the movie wrapped in early June in Victoria, British Columbia. She posted a selfie from her trailer and tagged the network and the movie.

She also posted a series of pictures showing her commute to work.

Marci T. House, another star in the movie, also posted about commuting to the office while filming on the islands.

Roden shared photos on Instagram on May 20 while filming and wrote: “Implementing tomato reading time!! #25minaday based off the pomodoro work method – everything is done in 25 increments and other pretty things in Victoria. This job came at a fitting time 🙏”

Hallmark has created a “Dinner and a Movie: Making Waves” recipes webpage using recipes that complement the setting of “Making Waves.” Although the movie was filmed in Canada, the plot actually takes place in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, according to Hallmark.

Meet the Cast of ‘Making Waves’

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Amelia (Roden) is a music executive who goes to a festival to beat out the competition for an elusive new band and discovers that the group is fronted by Will (Cott), her childhood summer sweetheart. Over the course of the week, as Amelia tries to convince Will that her company is the better choice for his musical vision, she realizes there might be a conflict of interest…her feelings for him.

Holland Roden plays Amelia. According to her bio, she’s recognized for her performance as Lydia Martin in MTV’s “Teen Wolf.” Additionally, she has showcased her talent as Zoe Woods in Syfy’s horror anthology series, “Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block,” and as Bridget Cleary in Amazon Prime’s horror anthology documentary series, “Lore.” She also starred as Erin Isaacs in the horror film “No Escape.”

She spoke about the potential return of Teen Wolf in a ScreenRant interview.

“Oh, gosh, I’m so thankful for ‘Teen Wolf,’ because not only did it change my life, but internally as a person, I grew up on the show,” she said. “I was in college when I got that show, and 31 leaving it, so I will always be indebted to ‘Teen Wolf,’ and gladly, joyfully, so. So, if Jeff ever approached me, I’m always willing to listen and eager to be a part of the next chapter, because Lydia is — I recently did a movie where the other character was named Lydia, and that was a real head trip for me.”

Will is played by Corey Cott. According to his bio, he’s well known for his portrayal of Jack Kelly in the Broadway musical “Newsies”, a role which he took over from fellow Hallmark star Jeremy Jordan. Additionally, Cott originated the character of Donny Novitski in the Broadway musical “Bandstand.” His performances have earned him widespread acclaim.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press statement, are:

Tegan Moss (Sam)

Stephan Miers (Manuel)

Marci T House (Lydia)

Brent Stait (Uncle Ted)

Donald Sales (RJ)

Michelle Creber (Mary)

Natalie Sharp (Anne)

Jon Bryant (Jessie)

Igor Melo (Eli)

Matt Mazur (Jimmy)

Madison Olds (Mona)

Nels Lennarson (Rick)

Gelsea Mae (Emily)

