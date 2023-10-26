Where Was ‘Ms. Christmas Comes to Town’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest movie, “Ms. Christmas Comes to Town,” premieres on Thursday, October 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott, and Barbara Niven. The movie was filmed back over the summer.

‘Ms. Christmas Comes to Town’ Was Filmed in Canada

Part of the Miracles of Christmas lineup, “Ms. Christmas Comes to Town” is a Two 4 The Money Media Inc. production, IMDb shared, a company set in Vancouver, Canada. A large percentage of Christmas movies from Hallmark are filmed in that region of Canada.

Back in June, Durance posted a selfie with the caption “An actor prepares???? Nah. Just hanging out in the cooling tent…. Yup shooting another off season movie 🤪.” She include the hashtag #HallmarkChristmasMovies in her post.

Elliott also posted on Instagram in June as well, hinting that he couldn’t share more about the project at the time.

“Well another filming journey done! 🙏 what a fun ride it was!” he wrote. “Exhausted check, but feeling very blessed to of been a part of this one. I’ve been MIA on social media since filming began, but I’ll be updating you on the project as I find out more and when I am able too. Hope u r all having a beautiful Thursday. This was on our last day. Some really special people in this movie and excited to share it with all of you soon! 😘🙏 🍾”

He also posted on the first day of filming, writing: “Start of a new filming adventure! Day 1 folks! 🤫 will share more with you all when I am allowed too but HERE WE GO! Blessed!🙏 what could it be 🤔”

Based on his posts, they filmed from late May to mid-June.

Niven shared a post on June 6 during filming, sharing that she was having a beautiful day in Vancouver.

On June 5 she wrote, “I’m having a blast on set filming my new Hallmark Christmas movie. Can’t wait to share it with you…”

And on June 9 she shared, “It is a rainy day on set today and we are trying to do our best to keep costumes and hair dry. It just adds an extra little bit of stress to everyone. I just got back to my trailer and discovered that our dear AD has gifted me with a perfect red rose from her garden. I am missing home and my own roses, so this really made me smile…”

Alison Sweeney jokingly replied, “Wait. What? It rains in Vancouver????”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis simply reads: “A shopping channel host known as Ms. Christmas receives a terminal diagnosis, which inspires a multi-city excursion set to spread Christmas cheer before her farewell broadcast.”

Erica Durance portrays Amanda. According to her bio, she’s a Canadian actress known for her work in both TV and film. She is best recognized for her portrayal of Lois Lane in “Smallville,” which aired from 2004 to 2011. Durance has also appeared in various other TV movies and series, often in leading roles. She has worked with networks like Lifetime and the Hallmark Channel, starring in a range of projects. Additionally, she has a feature film credit for her starring role in New Line Cinema’s “Butterfly Effect II.” Some of her notable projects with Hallmark include “Unexpected Grace,” “Color My World with Love,” “North to Home,” “We Need a Little Christmas” and “Open by Christmas.”

According to his bio, Brennan Elliott (who portrays Travis) boasts a distinguished acting career spanning over two decades. He gained a lot of attention when he was cast as a series regular on “Strong Medicine,” where he portrayed Dr. Nick Biancavilla across 88 episodes. In 2013, Elliott secured another pivotal role as a series regular in Debbie Macomber’s “Cedar Cove,” his first major role with Hallmark. Since then, Elliott has become a familiar face on both the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, headlining numerous original films. Some of his works include “A Christmas Melody,” “Love You Like Christmas,” and his role in the beloved “All of My Heart” franchise alongside Lacey Chabert. Most recently, he graced the screen in “The Gift of Peace” on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and “Marry Go Round” for the Hallmark Channel.

Barbara Niven stars as Gale. According to her bio, she’s a versatile artist known for her roles as an actor, producer, and advocate for human and animal rights. Her career has encompassed over 100 film and TV roles and 2,500 commercials. Notable for her work on Hallmark, she starred in “Chesapeake Shores” for six seasons, the “Murder She Baked” franchise, “USS Christmas,” and multiple Hallmark films. Her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in HBO’s “The Rat Pack” has also gained her a lot of praise.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release:

Mark Brandon (James)

Chris Gauthier (Murray)

Judith Maxie (Elizabeth)

Tim Dixon (Mr. Hogan)

Andre Scott (Director)

Rochelle Greenwood (Emily)

Corina Akeson (Doctor)

Ellexis Wejr (Averie)

Matthew Del Bell Belluz (Mchael)

Jacqueline Breakwell (Megan)

Ava Johnson (Mayor)

Cindy Piper (Older woman)

Janelle Beadall (Younger woman)

Scott McGrath (Santa)

Alex Zahara (Photographer)

Cassandra Cavalli (Jaydene)

If you miss the premiere, the movie will also air at these times:

Saturday, October 28 10/9c

Sunday, October 29 6/5c

Saturday, November 4 4/3c

Friday, November 10 8/7c

Friday, November 17 12a/11c

Wednesday, November 22 6/5c

Monday, November 27 12/11c

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Full Christmas Lineup for 2023