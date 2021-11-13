Where Was ‘My Christmas Family Tree’ Filmed? See Cast & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s new movie, “My Christmas Family Tree,” premieres Saturday, November 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the holiday season. The movie stars Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, and James Tupper. Read on to learn more about the cast along with where the movie was filmed.

‘My Christmas Family Tree’ Was Filmed in Canada

“My Christmas Family Tree” was filmed in the Vancouver, British Columbia, region. Shooting wrapped on September 16, director Jason Borque shared on Instagram. Shooting began in August.

Georgia Mae Orchard, one of the cast, tagged this photo with her on-screen dad Tupper as being in Vancouver.

Borque shared on Instagram that Orchard gave him a pug-themed T-shirt, and he was also given pug-themed cookies as a treat.

In an interview with Yahoo, Walker shared that the character he plays lost both of his parents in a tragic accident. He did a lot of work to really put himself into his character’s shoes. He built a backstory for his character that included having a watch with a lot of sentimental value.

“I wanted a watch that had a lot of sentimental value to me,” Walker said about preparing to play his character. “So I picked a watch that that could have been my dad’s that he had passed along to me, to kind of carry him along with me through my life. And just have that weight of what it felt like to lose your parents.”

James Tupper, Kendall Cross, Georgia Mae Orchard and Ava Telek on the set of Hallmark's MY FAMILY CHRISTMAS TREE, starring Andrew Walker and Aimee Teegarden. 📸 https://t.co/gWKsy495F1 pic.twitter.com/UX8fdM2uWc — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 10, 2021

Like several other Hallmark Christmas movies this season, it was pretty warm while filming this one. Borque shared a photo on August 25 of enjoying time in his air-conditioned trailer.

He said it was 26 degrees (Celsius) when they filmed a “snowy Christmas tree farm scene.” That’s almost 79 degrees Fahrenheit.

Walker joked in response, “Man, must’ve been hot in your t-shirt and shorts!

imagine if you had to wear a scarf and parka out there? 😂”

Walker also said the movie was going to be a really special one.

Ava Telek shared this movie with a lot of behind-the-scenes video clips edited together.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “When Vanessa receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn’t know existed and travels to their home for Christmas.”

Aimee Teegarden is Vanessa. Her credits include “The Rookie,” “A New Year’s Resolution,” “Once Upon a Christmas Miracle,” “The Ranch” (Nikki), “Notorious” (Ella), “Bakery in Brooklyn,” “Star-Crossed” (Emery Whitehill), “Aim High” (Amanda Miles), “Call Me Crazy: A Five Film,” “Friday Night Lights” (Julie Taylor for 76 episodes), “Call of the Wild,” “90210” (Rhonda), and more.

As a fun trivia note, her dog Gizmo has her own Instagram.

According to IMDb, one quote attributed to her is: “Whatever you do, be happy with you. Don’t conform. You are who you are, and you shouldn’t change that for anybody.”

Crown MediaAndrew Walker is Kristopher. His credits include “The 27-Hour Day,” “Christmas Tree Lane,” “Sweet Autumn,” “Christmas on My Mind,” “Merry & Bright,” “Bottled with Love,” “A Christmas in Tennessee,” “Love in Design,” “God Bless the Broken Road,” “Wedding March 4” (Rob), “My Secret Valentine,” “Snowed-Inn Christmas,” “Love Struck Cafe,” “Love on Ice,” “Appetite for Love,” “When Calls the Heart,” “Against the Wall” (John Brody), “Without a Trace,” “10.5: Apocalypse,” “Cuts” (Jeremy), “Maybe It’s Me” (Rick Stage,) “Radio Active” (Blaire), “Student Bodies” (JJ), and more.

James Tupper is Richard. His credits include “The Hardy Boys” (Fenton Hardy), “The Detectives,” “A Milion Little Things” (Andrew), “Big Little Lies” (Nathan Carlson), “Emma Fielding Mysteries” (Jim Conner), “American Woman,” “The Brave,” “Aftermath” (Joshua), “Revenge” (David), “Resurrection” (Eric), “Grey’s Anatomy” (Andrew Perkins), “Mercy” (Chris Sands), “Men in Trees” (Jack Slattery), and more.

Ava Telek is Caitlin. Her credits include “Finding Santa,” “Riverdale,” “Christmas She Wrote,” “Christmas on Holly Lane,” “Rogue” (Alice), “The Magicians” (Shade Alice), “Northpole: Open for Christmas,” and more.

Georgia Mae Orchard is Emilia. This is her first credit on IMDb.

Also starring are:

Mike Carpenter (Richard Stunt Double)

Kendall Cross (Pauline)

Colby McClendon (Aiden)

Lisa Paxton (Grandma Helene)

Aadila Dosani (DeeDee)

Kapila Rego (Shelby)

Monique Helbig (Mrs. Holden)

VG Winter (Mr. Holden)

Aiden Wang (Holden Kid 1)

Allan Wang (Holden Kid 2)

Nyha Huang Breitkreuz (Holden Kid 3)

Ranon Lucas (Young Boy Angel)

John Perrotta (Uncle Dave)

Marcie Nestman (Aunt Sandra)

Robert Egger (Uncle Terry)

Brenda Bauder (Aunt Judy)

Cruiser (Mickey – Dog)

Colin Decker (Stunt Coordinator)

