‘My Christmas Guide’: Behind-the-Scenes Stories About Cast & Filming

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest Christmas film, “My Christmas Guide,” premieres on Thursday, November 2, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Amber Marshall and Ben Mehl. Read on to learn all about the cast, behind-the-scenes stories, and where the movie was filmed.

‘My Christmas Guide’ Was Filmed in Newfoundland, Canada, in March

Part of the Miracles of Christmas programming event, “My Christmas Guide” was filmed in Newfoundland during the cold of March, according to the few behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram. One of those behind-the-scenes moments was shared by cinematographer Juan Montalvo, who tagged the post with a location.

Vox Smith, who plays Sean in the movie, posted the following picture with a beautiful backdrop on his Instagram account.

“My first visit to #saintjohnsnewfoundland but definitely not my last.. it’s cool here, but no #iceburgs yet,” Smith shared.

Johnathan Valvano also took to Instagram to post a picture, writing “Eastbound and Down” and tagging the photo as being taken in St. John, Newfoundland.

Ben Mehl posted a few pictures from when he was on set and about to wrap the movie back in March.

He wrote: “As I approach a wrap on this adventure, I cannot express how grateful I am to have shared it with my costar, Amber Marshall @amber_marshall_farm Thank you for your wisdom, your professionalism, your kindness and the many laughs! ❤️”

He also posted a series snowy pictures and videos with the caption: “When we’re not on set making a movie, DOP Juan, director Max, costar Amber and I are adventuring through a winter storm to the easternmost point of North America! Thanks for a great time!”

He also shared that one of his co-stars was Oliver the dog.

“Thrilled to be shooting a Christmas movie with my costar, the amazingly talented and kind @amber_marshall_farm, under the expert direction of the wonderful @maxwellmcguire,” he wrote. “And let’s not forget my other beautiful costar, Oliver! Thank you also to an incredible crew who is taking such good care of me. I am learning a lot and having a great time! Can’t wait to share this with you all!“

Actor Justin Nurse wrote: “Such a treat to watch and learn from such amazing talent! Thank you @benmehl for enduring march in Newfoundland!” and posted this picture on Instagram.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “After losing his eyesight, a college professor adopts a seeing eye dog from a guide dog trainer. As they all begin to spend time together, his confidence returns and his heart begins to open.”

Amber Marshall plays Peyton. According to her bio, she delved into her acting passion when she was very young. She was part of The Original Kids Theatre Company and she secured an agent in Toronto by the age of 11. Within a year, she landed her first major role, portraying a young Lorna Luft in a mini-series titled “Me and My Shadows: The Life of Judy Garland.” Shortly thereafter, she scored the role of Ally on the YTV Network’s “Super Rupert.” This marked her first opportunity to take on a leading character.

When she turned 20, Marshall relocated from southwestern Ontario to establish her residence in southern Alberta. Horses are not just a significant part of her work, but also an integral part of her daily life at home. Alongside her husband, Shawn, Marshall currently shares her ranch with numerous equine companions, as well as cattle, dogs, cats, and other animals.

Ben Mehl takes on the role of Trevor. According to his bio, he’s a Canadian-American actor who portrays Dante, the blind librarian in the popular Netflix series “You.” Mehl takes pride in his ability to bring low-vision characters to life on screen. Although not completely blind, he was diagnosed with Stargardt’s disease, which places him in the legally blind category.

In an interview with Screen Rant in 2021, when asked about his most important discoveries while learning to use a cane and working with a mobility specialist during “You,” he answered: “I spent hours outside of an apartment building that is designed specifically to house blind people, and I observed people as they came and went. The main thing that I noticed was their poise. For people who have this skill of walking without sight, and using the cane as your eyes, there is a confidence and a poise that I saw. What became so important was not to portray somebody who is fumbling around trying to find things, but actually somebody who understands how to navigate the world without sight; someone who has lived that experience and can live with confidence and independence as Dante does.”

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Ava Weiss (Annie Donovan)

Justin Gerard Nurse (Chad)

Bridget Wareham (Katie)

Jonathan Valvano (Nathan)

Leslie Takeda (Dr. Shaw)

Vox Smith (Sean)

Rory Lambert (Foreman)

Peter Soucy (Dr. Lewis)

Erin Mackey (Chef)

Patrina Bromley (Principal Harris)

Aidan Kalechstein (Older Boy)

Heather Reardigan (Receptionist)

David Fraser (Audiobook Narrator)

Evan Stern (Phone App Voice)

If you miss the premiere, the movie is also airing:

Saturday, November 4: 10/9c

Sunday, November 5: 6/5c

Saturday, November 11: 4/3c

Friday, November 17: 8/7c

Thursday, November 23: 2/1c

Tuesday, November 28: 10/9c

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Full Christmas Lineup for 2023