Where Was ‘Napa Ever After’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Mahogany movie, “Napa Ever After,” premieres on Saturday, August 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Denise Boutté and Colin Lawrence. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see cast stories.

‘Napa Ever After’ Was Filmed in Vancouver and Okanagan Falls, British Columbia, Canada

“Napa Ever After” was filmed, in part, at the See Ya Later Ranch in Okanagan Falls, British Columbia, Castanet reported. Director Alfons Adetuyi said the movie was originally called “First Kiss” while filming. It was first filmed for two days in Osoyoos in Okanagan Valley before moving on to See Ya Later Ranch for the winery scenes.

According to the See Ya Later Ranch’s website, the wines produced at the Ranch honor the vibrant heritage of Major Hugh Fraser, who acquired the property overlooking the Okanagan Valley in 1920. Through planting vines and cultivating a remarkable story, he established a lasting legacy.

Located in the Okanagan Valley, the See Ya Later Ranch notes: “Our wines are as bold as our personality, and our stunning vineyards are the backdrop for unforgettable moments and mischievous adventures. From our charming vineyards to our cheeky wine tastings, we’ve got the perfect recipe for a wickedly good time.”

The movie was also filmed in Osoyoos, a town about 40 minutes south of the ranch itself.

According to castanet.net, Osoyoos’ Main Street was briefly transformed into a Napa Valley, California town for the movie, including flying American flags and California flags over Home Hardware.

Adetuyi said that the movie “is also about a little bit of black history set in the Napa Valley, about the first black vineyard in the valley.”

After spending approximately three weeks in Vancouver, Abbotsford, and Maple Ridge, the production eventually arrived in Osoyoos.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

After inheriting her estranged grandmother’s winery in Napa Valley, Cassandra, a high- powered attorney, takes a sabbatical from her job to renovate the property that was the source of the fractures within her family. With the help of handsome local Alec, she learns more about the grandmother she hardly knew and is able to reconcile the past, while finally opening herself up to a love like she’s never known.

Denise Boutté plays Cassandra. According to her bio, Boutté is known for her role on the TV series “Meet the Browns.” She also played the role of Trina (co-starring with Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson, Tasha Smith, Jill Scott, and Richard T. Jones) in the Lionsgate movie, “Why Did I Get Married?” She portrayed Ruth in the TV One premiere of “For the Love of Ruth.”

Among her achievements, she also starred opposite Shemar Moore in “The Bounce Back” and joined forces with Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele in “Key & Peele.” Additionally, she starred as Jasmine Washington in the romantic drama “Never and Again” — the program ranks as the most streamed content on BET+.

Colin Lawrence is Alec. His bio explains that he was born in London, England, to Jamaican parents, and grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia. Between 2006 and 2009, he garnered attention for his portrayal of Hamish “Skulls” McCall in “Battlestar Galactica.” More recently, Lawrence has become familiar to audiences through his performances in shows such as “The Killing,” “iZombie,” “The Good Doctor,” and “Riverdale.” Presently, his portrayal of John “Preacher” Middleton in the popular Netflix series “Virgin River” has elevated his recognition.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press statement:

Darlene Cooke (Isabel Collins)

Tiffany Yvonne Cox (Lena Carey)

Catherine Lough Haggquist (Angela)

Iain Craighead (Hank)

Celina Louissaint (Mary)

Everick Golding (David)

Jamall Johnson (Dan)

Denise Johnston (Gail)

Sarah Pegeuro (Valarie)

Matthew Mandzij (Thomas Lopez)

Shawna Clarke (Joyce)

Shalyn Ferdinand (Elizabeth)

Lossen Chambers (Emma)

Jeff Gonek (Tino)

Cleo Annan (Young Cassandra)

Natalie Moon (Annie Fink)

Robert Allen Hughes (Hazmat Guy)

