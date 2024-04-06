Nathan & Elizabeth Share ‘Passionate’ Scene in Season 11, Star Reveals

When season 10 of “When Calls the Heart” ended, Lucas and Elizabeth had ended their engagement. Now that season 11 is premiering on April 7, promotions and ads have been teasing a blossoming romance between Nathan and Elizabeth. Erin Krakow recently shared that the couple will experience a major milestone in their relationship this season.

Krakow Hinted that Nathan & Elizabeth Will Share a Kiss This Season

In an interview with Diedre Behar of ET, Erin Krakow talked about Nathan and Elizabeth’s relationship in season 11, including a big romantic milestone the two will share.

Play

She said that when season 11 starts, it’s been awhile since Nathan and Elizabeth have seen each other. But the first time they do, “you do feel that sparks are flying,” Krakow assured fans.

But they still will take things slow.

“Nathan confessed his love in season 8, but Elizabeth doesn’t know for sure that he still has feelings for her…” Krakow explained. “Nathan doesn’t want to assume that just because Elizabeth and Lucas broke up, she has feelings for him. So it’s kind of a dance.”

Behar asked Krakow if there was a chance that Nathan and Elizabeth might share a kiss during season 11.

“They’re really trying to figure out where they stand with each other,” Krakow replied. “And they’re sort of tip-toeing around it… It is a very gentle, respectful romance and there’s something very sweet about it… As the season is moving forward, we’re building toward something that is hopefully going to be very loving and passionate and exciting for our viewers.”

So do they kiss?

“I think it would be a real disappointment to our viewers not to have a kiss between Elizzabeth and Nathan in season 11,” Krakow said. “And we really don’t want to disappoint them.”

Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan on the show, hinted at something similar to Behar.

“Let’s say that Nathan finally gets a kiss,” McGarry said. “I won’t say who it’s from. But Nathan’s never kissed anybody on this show.”

Krakow Assured Viewers That Nathan & Elizabeth Take Things Slow & Are Respectful to the Past

Krakow said that when the season starts, Nathan and Elizabeth are stuck in a bit of a “will they, won’t they” type of limbo.

“No, nothing is official (between them),” Krakow said about the start of the season. “I think that would feel way too soon and we do want to be respectful of the fact that Elizabeth and Lucas had a very real and very loving relationship. It (just) wasn’t meant to be Elizabeth’s lifetime or Lucas’s. So we are being respectful of that, and I think they’re waiting for their right moment. And of course there are things that come up along the way to interrupt that… It’s a slow burn.”

Krakow also said viewers would see more bonding between Allie and Little Jack, while Nathan and Elizabeth give each other parental advice to help Allie with a “family challenge.”

Are Nathan and Elizabeth endgame?

“I think as we’ve learned more about Elizabeth’s heart …we’ve come to the realization that her relationship with Lucas, though beautiful and loving and respectful, it was Elizabeth choosing safe love over great love,” Krakow shared. “She couldn’t bring herself to risk losing a person that she felt she could have that great love with. And I think she was really in denial about it for a long time.”

And yes, she does believe Nathan and Elizabeth will end up together.

“I do think they (Nathan and Elizabeth) are endgame,” she said.

Krakow added that she does feel sad for any fans who are hurting because of plot changes.

“I love the Hearties, we would not be here without the Hearties; they are the most incredible fan base…” she said. “It kind of hurts my heart when I feel like they’re struggling with a storyline… I feel for them, I will say that.”

She said she hopes fans will understand Elizabeth’s journey and why it has been difficult for her to truly understand her own heart.

“Though we are very much an ensemble show, I would encourage them to think about how hard it must have been for Elizabeth to really listen to her heart, and focus in on Elizabeth’s journey to finding her great love,” she said. “And really I think we should be happy that she has been able to be that truthful with herself and that it’s led her to Nathan.”

READ NEXT: Chris McNally Reveals if Lucas Will Find Love in Season 11