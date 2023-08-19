Where Was ‘Never Too Late to Celebrate’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Never Too Late to Celebrate,” premieres on Saturday, August 19, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast who brought it to life.

‘Never Too Late to Celebrate’ Was Filmed in Ottawa, Canada, While It Was Snowing

Part of the Summer Nights lineup, “Never Too Late to Celebrate” will have you dancing, to the songs that fill the screen. IMDb lists the movie as being filmed in Ottawa, Canada.

The movie’s original name was “Double Quince.”

Xavier X. Sotelo posted a picture on Instagram during the filming of the movie with a caption that read: “On location of of our new movie ‘Double Quince’. This is Stephanie from make-up. She’s a miracle worker!”

In another post, he wrote: “Such a beautiful Lady, Rosario Romero Castro! I just adore this woman! She played our Abuelita or Grandmother in our movie.”

And he shared this photo, where he’s pictured with his character’s name on the trailer window.

Alexa PenaVega shared that it was quite cold while they were filming. In fact, their scenes were supposed to take place in the summer, but it was snowing on the last day of filming.

“Last day with this very special group of people,” she wrote. “The last photo (while hilarious) is actually something we have never seen on a set before. We were filming a ‘summer’ day while there was literal snow falling… everyone on camera (the amazing background actors, me and Los) were freezing wearing summer clothing doing our best to fake being warm.”

Carlos PenaVega joked around and added a hilarious filter to his wife’s face while on set.

“I love making movies with you :)” he also wrote.

“Back at it again :) I love love love making movies with this incredible human ❤️ 🎥 🇨🇦” they shared.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Camila’s (Alexa PenaVega) busy schedule at the dental practice where she works has left her exhausted and with little time for a life outside of her patient load. When she meets Javi (Carlos PenaVega), a substitute teacher at the school where Camila’s mother Sherri (Miller) works, she takes him up on his offer to join the Spanish class he teaches on the side so she can finally learn the language of her late father. Sparks fly as Javi helps Camila connect with her Mexican roots and, with her 30th birthday around the corner, Javi encourages Camila to mark this milestone with a “double quinceañera” to honor her Hispanic heritage. Not one for big parties, she’s hesitant at first but ultimately, Camila decides to take the plunge and celebrate in style and. Through the process she discovers what she truly wants for her next chapter in life, although this new path may lead her and Javi in separate directions.

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are husband and wife in real life, and have three children together.

According to Alexa’s bio, she is recognized as both an actress and a singer. In 1996, she starred as Jo Harding in the film “Twister.” Following this, she made appearances as a guest star in a variety of TV shows and movies, including “The Bernie Mac Show,” “ER,” and “Ghost Whisperer.” The pivotal moment that propelled her to global stardom was her role in the 2001 movie “Spy Kids,” where she portrayed Carmen Cortez. This success paved the way for two sequels, along with the reprisal in 2011, “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World.” She’s also starred in films like “Sleepover,” “State’s Evidence,” “Odd Girl Out,” “Walkout,” “Remember the Daze,” “Repo! The Genetic Opera,” and “The Pregnancy Project,” along with her many Hallmark films.

According to his bio, Carlos PenaVega gained a lot of popularity after starring as Carlos Garcia on the popular Nickelodeon musical comedy series “Big Time Rush.” The band, which shared the same name as the show, went on tours and packed arenas across the world. They produced three albums. Following the triumph of a Big Time Rush tour last year, which included a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, PenaVega is currently on another tour with the group this summer. PenaVega’s acting credits extended to his role as Oscar Vasquez in the feature film “Spare Parts,” where he starred alongside George Lopez and Marisa Tomei.

Also starring, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Sherry Miller (Sherri)

Marisa McIntyre (Maren)

Carlos Gonzalez -Vio (Manolo)

Xavier Sotelo (Rafael)

Alex Castillo (Lucia)

Rosario Romero Castro (Abuela)

Gloria Bae (Gloria)

David Rosser (Dr. Benoit)

Veronica Marin -Estrada (Izzy)

Nikki Milovanovic (Barbara)

Paola Della Malva (Seamstress)

Pearl -Ann Ireland Jean (Anna)

Bonnie Anderson (Principal Lee)

Kailas Masilamany (Young Boy)

