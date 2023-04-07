Hallmark Star Involved in Scary Bike Accident: ‘I’m Done’

Abike accident on the set of the new Hallmark Channel movie “The Professional Bridesmaid” has star Chandler Massey convinced he’s “done” riding bikes for the foreseeable future. When the actor took a nosedive in front of cast and crew, it was actually one of two scary biking mishaps for Massey, who has revealed in interviews that though he’s physically okay, he’s shaken up enough to swear off biking for a while. Here’s what you need to know:

Chandler Massey Details ‘Spill’ He Took Filming Meet-Cute Scene With Hunter King

During a Facebook Live session on April 6, 2023, with his “Professional Bridesmaid” co-star Hunter King, the two revealed what happened when they were attempting to film the movie’s meet-cute scene, in which the script called for Chandler’s character to nearly run into King’s character while out riding his bike along a path. The duo shared the details when they were asked whether there were any behind-the-scenes stories they could share.

“Chandler is a professional bike rider,” King joked, as Massey laughed and covered his face in embarrassment.

“And when we were filming our meet cute,” she continued, struggling to get through the story through her laughter, “he may or may not have taken a small spill in his first take on the bike. You wouldn’t tell now ’cause I’m laughing, but I felt so bad. I felt so bad.”

Massey then explained that he’d convinced the film’s director, Peter Benson, that he could pull off the scene without a stunt double.

“Well first of all, it had been raining, so it was a little muddy,” Massey explained. “I was trying to do this cool thing. I had just talked to … Peter, the director, about it and he’s like ‘You sure you want to? You can do this?’ and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I can ride a bike. You kidding me?'”

“So, I tried to do this cool thing where I’m supposed to ride by her and kind of lose control,” Massey said of the scene they were shooting. “So I wanted to, you know, grip down on the brake hard and skid, and kind of do the fishtail thing that I did as a kid. But it was muddier than I anticipated, so I just went straight into the ground!”

As King tried to catch her breath from laughing, he said, “You know, it was only in front of the entire crew. Just dead silence while I was laying there, you know?”

As Massey started laughing, King said, “I immediately (gasped)! And I just wasn’t sure if I was supposed to laugh or not, but I did. I felt very bad, but apparently not bad enough to not share this story!”

King continued, “I apologize. I will send you a text later, telling you I’m sorry.”

“Apology accepted,” Massey laughed.

Chandler Massey Reveals He Was Also ‘Hit Hard’ While Biking Recently

Fortunately, Massey and the bike were okay after the on-set mishap. However, the actor revealed in an interview while promoting the new movie that he recently had a second, more serious accident that convinced him to stay off bikes for a while.

When Just Jared asked Massey to compare himself to his nature-loving character, Henry, the Emmy-winning actor said he’s not a huge fan of hiking through nature or spending time in green spaces. He’d much rather enjoy the outdoors in urban settings, appreciating “manmade beauty — architecture, city streets, things like that.”

“I actually used to bike a lot to work,” he told the outlet. “But then I got hit pretty hard and my bike was destroyed, so I’m like, maybe I’ll not do that. I survived, but I’m gonna start driving from now on.”

Massey didn’t provide any further details about his crash, but in his Facebook Live with King, he reiterated that he’s staying away from bikes.

“I think I’m done with bike rides for a little while,” he said.

King agreed, “I was gonna say, you should probably take a break from the bikes!”

“The Professional Bridesmaid” premieres on Hallmark Channel on April 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.