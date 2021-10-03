Where Was ‘One Summer’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is airing a new movie on Sunday, October 3, called “One Summer” at 9 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Sam Page, Sarah Drew, and Amanda Schull. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see cast stories.

‘One Summer’ Was Filmed in North Carolina

Although many Hallmark movies are filmed in Canada, “One Summer” was filmed on location in North Carolina, including Wilmington and Bald Head Island, IMDb reported.

Madeline Grace Popovich, who also starred in the movie, wrote: “I have so much love for all of these people, and could not be more thankful for this wonderful experience! Let’s all maybe do this again sometime please?♥️”

She shared some photos from Wilmington.

She said Wilmington was the most beautiful backdrop for the film.

One of the Wilmington filming locations was Elijah’s, WECT reported. A night scene on a boat was filmed at the Legion Stadium pool.

A wedding picture scene and some interior scenes were filmed at 41 Central Blvd. and 128 Northern, WECT reported. Some other scenes were shot in other coastal locations too.

Some scenes were shot at Bald Head Island’s Old Baldy Lighthouse. One Summer Pictures, LLC, donated $10,000 to help preserve the lighthouse, which is the oldest in North Carolina, The Old Baldy Foundation reported. Filming took place at the lighthouse on July 30.

Southport was another filming location along Bay, Moore, and Davis streets, Port City Daily reported. Here’s a behind-the-scenes movie made in July about the extras and others who took part when it was filmed in Southport. At one point, an official said there were about eight movies filming in different locations nearby. The person who made the video, Steve Sherron, said they really didn’t disturb the normal activity of Southport while filming, which he found impressive.





Filming the Hallmark Movie "One Summer" in Southport, NC I was able to cruise the streets of Southport, NC and capture a lot of behind the scenes activity of the filming of this Hallmark Movie. This Hallmark movie is called One Summer. It stars Sarah Drew from Greys Anatomy. I do not know who the male lead is. If you know, please put his… 2021-07-27T14:59:49Z

Drew told ET Online that she was drawn to the script because there was “love bursting off of every page.”

She said: “I think we collectively, as a global community, have experienced such incredible devastating loss over the last year and a half. The thought of getting to tell a story that resonated with the reality that we’ve all been living and an example of having lost someone, but kind of grabbing onto a beacon of hope in the midst of it, I just felt really excited to tell a story like that.”

Drew will be live tweeting during the movie’s premiere using the #onesummer hashtag.

The movie is based on the book by David Baldacci. You can read an excerpt here. You can also listen to 10 audiobook chapters here.

Page said the movie really spoke to him, he told Media Village.

” It was refreshing to be able to dig deep and sink my teeth into what is much more of a drama than anything else I’ve ever done at Hallmark, and they allowed us to do that,” Page said. “…We dealt with topics that felt very real, but also very universal — loss, healing, growth and the ways to heal as a family when the family unit feels shattered by sudden loss. Tonally it made for a different kind of movie than I’ve made before, and I also got to give a performance that was different from anything I’ve done before at Hallmark, which was really, really, something special and I embraced it.”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Jack was very sick and close to death, but his wife Lizzie is the one who unexpectedly passed away. After a surprising recovery, Jack returns to her beachside hometown with 15-year-old daughter Mikki and 10-year-old son Tyler to spend the summer in the childhood home Lizzie fondly called “The Palace,” hoping they all can heal.”

Sam Page is Jack. His credits include “The Bold Type” (Richard), “A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love,” “Secret Society of Second Born Royals,” “Christmas in Rome,” “The Story of Us,” “The Perfect Christmas Present,” “Adam Ruins Everything,” “Switched at Birth” (Craig), “House of Cards” (Connor), “Mad Men” (Greg), “Greek” (Joel), “Gossip Girl” (Colin), “Desperate Housewives” (Sam), “Shark” (Casey), “Point Pleasant” (Jesse), “All My Children” (Trey Shepard), “American Dreams” (Drew), and more.

Sarah Drew is Jenna. Her many credits include “Amber Brown” (Sarah), “Cruel Summer” (Cindy), “Grey’s Anatomy” (April), “Christmas Pen Pals,” “Twinkle All the Way,” “Mom’s Night Out,” “Mad Men” (Kitty), “Medium,” “Everwood” (Hannah), “Daria” (Stacy), and more.

Amanda Schull is Lizzie. Her many credits include “Project Christmas Wish,” “Suits” (Katrina Bennett), “Romance Retreat,” “12 Monkeys” (Cassandra Railly), “Love Once and Always,” “Murder in the First” (Melissa), “I Am Wrath,” “Pretty Little Liars” (Meredith Sorenson), “Castle,” “One Tree Hill” (Katie Ryan/Sara Evans), and more.

Madeline Grace Popovich is Mikki. She was in “The Pictures,” “Vincent’s Vow,” “The Christmas High Note,” “Nostalgic,” and more.

Gavin Borders is Tyler. He also starred as Tommy in “Wandavision” and in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Bryan Prince is Liam Fontaine. His credits include “Terminator Genisys” (Young Kyle), “Under the Dome,” “The Long Ranger,” “A Way Back Home,” and more.

Also starring are:

Elizabeth Becka (Bonnie O’Toole)

Bill Winkler (Fred O’Toole)

Alexa Blair (Tiffany Murdoch)

