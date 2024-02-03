Where Was ‘Paging Mr. Darcy’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Loveuary movie, “Paging Mr. Darcy,” premieres on Saturday, February 3, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Mallory Jansen and Will Kemp. Read on to learn more behind-the-scenes stories about the movie, including where it was filmed.

‘Paging Mr. Darcy’ Was Filmed in Ottawa, Canada

The FTIA (Film and Television Industry Alliance) shared on their website that “Paging Mr. Darcy” started filming on October 15 2023.

Inside Ottawa Valley reported that they filmed on October 24 at Carleton Place, and then on October 25 at the Grand Hotel on 7 Bridge St.

“They had the entire second floor, wedding suite and fine dining room,” Carleton Place owner Rod Scribner told Inside Ottawa Valley.

A Reddit user also shared about the filming at a heritage building that also serves as a community center int he town.

“We have a heritage building that serves as a community center in our neighbourhood and yesterday theres was a full fledge film crew set up,” they wrote. “My SO was curious and went and asked them what was going on and all she got was ‘Jane Austen’. Does any one know if they are filming something at the moment?”

Others commented that the timing lined up with “Paging Mr. Darcy.”

The Redditor noted that filming happened at the Heritage city building Château Monsarrat.

Writer Reina Hardy shared the premiere date announcement by sharing some goodies they got from the producers.

“The movie I wrote has a premiere date, so I can finally post the prop souvenirs my producers sent me from set,” Hardy wrote. “Please keep an eye out for ‘Paging Mr. Darcy,’ 2/3 on the Hallmark Channel!”

The Hallmark Channel also posted this video with the stars announcing the movie as part of the Loveuary lineup.

The movie trailer features the front of the Canadian Museum of Nature, donned with a red carpet.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When an overly serious scholar attends a Jane Austen annual conference, she strikes a deal with the man playing Mr. Darcy and finds her perspective, and her heart, changed.”

Mallory Jansen plays Eloise. According to her bio, she’s an Australian actress from Melbourne who studied drama in New York. More recently, Jansen has showcased her talent on popular shows such as “This Is Us,” “American Housewife,” “Shooter,” “Agents of SHIELD,” and more.

Of course, she’s also known for her Hallmark movies, like “Francesca Quinn, PI,” “Her Pen Pal,” “On the 12th Date of Christmas,” and more.

Sam is played by Will Kemp. According to his bio, he began studying dance at the age of nine. He later became a part of The Royal Ballet Senior Associates and The Royal Ballet Upper School in England. He portrayed the Gypsy Lover in Frederick Ashton’s “The Two Pigeons” at the Royal Opera House. Following his graduation from the Royal Ballet School, Kemp joined Adventures in Motion Pictures (AMP) for the creation of Matthew Bourne’s acclaimed production of “Swan Lake.”

He’s best known by Hallmark fans for his many movies, including “A Not So Royal Christmas,” “The Dancing Detective,” “Jolly Good Christmas,” “The Christmas Waltz,” “Love, Romance, and Chocolate,” and more.

Also starring, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Lillian Doucet-Roche (Mia Cavendish)

Carolyn Scott (Dr. Victoria Jennings)

Maia Alvina (Kelsey Shelton)

JD Leslie (Rory)

Jinny Wong (Annabelle)

Robert Notman (Rob)

David Rosser (Crispin Crane)

David Pinard (Charming Man)

Steven Vlahos (Tanner)

Nick Piers (Sub Shop Employee)

Adanma Adah (Librarian)

