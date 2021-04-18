When Was Rosemary Engaged to Jack on ‘When Calls the Heart’?

During Season 8 Episode 9 of Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, Rosemary has an interesting conversation with Nathan where she talks about how she was once engaged to Jack Thornton. Some fans might be surprised by the admission. Here’s a look at just what Rosemary’s background with Elizabeth’s husband was.

This article has minor spoilers for Season 8 Episode 9 of When Calls the Heart.

Rosemary Came to Town Looking for Jack After They Had Been Engaged

When Calls The Heart: Rules of Engagement

As shown in the video above, Rosemary had a background with Jack Thornton that many fans may have forgotten about. In fact, when she first arrived in Hope Valley (then called Coal Valley), she told Elizabeth that she was looking for her fiance Jack Thornton.

This really upset Elizabeth, who was developing a connection with Jack. She felt like Jack had been lying to her and deceiving her. And Jack was really troubled that he didn’t have a chance to explain the situation to Elizabeth right away.

Rosemary was first introduced to the show in Season 1, when she arrived with a dramatic attempt to win Jack back. Later in Season 2, she temporarily took over as the school teacher while Elizabeth was visiting her family. That’s when she met Lee and became interested in him after his dramatic motorcycle entrance. (It’s pretty funny, considering their more recent motorcycle storyline!) She and Lee were married in Season 3.

Interestingly, Rosemary and Jack weren’t still engaged when she arrived in Coal Valley (then as Rosemary LeVeaux), according to the When Calls the Heart wiki. Rosemary was an actress who had been briefly engaged to Jack and now wants him back. Jack tries to convince her that he’s moved on, but Rosemary doesn’t believe him at first. Her arrival almost drives Jack and Elizabeth apart, but they persevere and even share a kiss when Season 1 comes to a close.

Rosemary Mentioned Her Past with Jack in a ‘WCTH’ Sneak Peek

Rosemary opened up to Nathan about her past with Jack in a When Calls the Heart sneak peek for Season 8 Episode 9.ET Online shared the exclusive sneak peek, which you can watch at this link or in the embedded video below.

In the sneak peek clip, Nathan is stopping by the library while Rosemary is there. She said she didn’t expect to see him there and Nathan responds, “Well Rosemary, I’m full of surprises. I even read!”

They chat a little bit and then Rosemary tells him about her past with Jack, in hopes of dissuading him from continuing to pursue Elizabeth.

“If I might. I’ve been in exactly your position,” Rosemary said. “For a short time, I was in love with Jack Thornton. We were even engaged. And while I absolutely married the right man, I’d say I may have caused Elizabeth and Jack some unhappiness along the way.”

“I’m sorry Rosemary,” Nathan said. “I can’t let Elizabeth go that easily. I just can’t.”

It was this conversation that caused many fans to remember that Rosemary really had once been engaged to Jack — a storyline that many had forgotten since so much time has passed.