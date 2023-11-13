Ryan Paevey Exposes Scammer in Scathing Social Media Showdown

Hallmark star Ryan Paevey didn’t hold back when it came to calling out a prolific scammer on X (formerly known as Twitter) who was impersonating him. He called the account out openly on Twitter with a series of scathing posts that warned others not to be fooled.

‘You’re Sh** at That Too,’ He Said When Calling Out the Scammer

Paevey didn’t mince words when it came to calling out a scammer who was impersonating him and using the name “RyanPaeveyPage” on X. The account later changed their name to RyanPaeveyActor on X to try to avoid being taken down. As of the time of this article’s publication, the scammer account was still online.

On November 8, the account posted a photo of Paevey with a guitar and wrote, “Need someone I’ll sing for 🌹 I think that’ll be my crush 🥹.”

A fan who didn’t realize it wasn’t Paevey replied, “I love a man who can play guitar! <3 any girl you play for would be lucky! Keep being creative! I love seeing what you do! xox”

But Paevey didn’t hold back when it came to calling out the scammer. First, he replied a few times and the account later hid his messages.

Hiding my replies shows how bad at this you are…imagine being so bad at everything in life, you turn to thievery….only to find out you’re sh** at that too. Pathetic. — Ryan Paevey (@RyanPaevey) November 9, 2023

Paevey then wrote: “Hiding my replies shows how bad at this you are…imagine being so bad at everything in life, you turn to thievery….only to find out you’re sh** at that too. Pathetic.”

At one point, the impersonator account even had the gall to write to Paevey on X: “Hey Ryan Paevey can we talk on private send me a text OK.” The reply has since been removed.

Paevey just replied, “Eat sh**.”

“Can we just be friends man” the account wrote again, replying to the actor they were falsely impersonating.

Paevey replied, “Never.”

The account even took Paevey’s own tweets and reshared them word-for-word, writing: “Twitter has always been a dumpster fire. None of the social platforms care about impersonating…i still block and report, but it’s just shouting into the void really. I’m f****ing tired.”

Paevey had written the note on November 12 and the impersonator account shared it just hours later.

Here’s Paevey’s tweet:

Twitter has always been a dumpster fire. None of the social platforms care about impersonating….i still block and report, but it’s just shouting into the void really. — Ryan Paevey (@RyanPaevey) November 12, 2023

And here’s the impersonator account sharing the exact same message just a few hours later:

Twitter has always been a dumpster fire. None of the social platforms care about impersonating….i still block and report, but it’s just shouting into the void really. I'm fucking tired 😫 — Ryan Paevey (@ryanpaeveyactor) November 12, 2023

At one point, Paevey simply wrote to the account: “Yeah…you sound like an idiot here too. At least you’re consistent.”

Yeah…you sound like an idiot here too. At least you’re consistent. — Ryan Paevey (@RyanPaevey) November 9, 2023

One fan wrote to Paevey, “Deplorable humans. Sorry your talents are getting ripped off, Ryan.”

Paevey replied, “Constantly. It’s funny, the region of origin changes, and I’ve started to pick up on where they’re from based on the kind of bad English they speak, haha. Lately, most IP addresses show Nigeria. Who knew that I’d made it over there? 😂🤷🏽‍♂️”

Unfortunately, despite multiple people sharing that they reported the impersonator account to X, the account was still live on X as of the time of this article’s publication.

Many Hallmark Stars Are Impersonated by Online Scammers

Unfortunately, Paevey’s experience isn’t unique. Many Hallmark stars have reported being impersonated on various social media accounts by online scammers, Heavy previously reported.

Hallmark even has an official LinkTree page that lists official accounts for many Hallmark stars, so there’s no confusion. The stars listed include Aimee Teegarden, Alexa PenaVega, Alicia Witt, Erin Krakow, Victor Webster, Will Kemp, and more.

