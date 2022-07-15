Sam Heughan Raises Heart Rates With Sizzling-Hot Instagram Upload

Actor Sam Heughan is known for his role playing Jamie Fraser in “Outlander,” and long-time Hallmark fans know he starred in “A Prince for Christmas” in 2011. His Hallmark movie still regularly airs each holiday season, noted Parade, but the actor has come a long way since his days of playing a prim and proper prince. In fact, a recent Instagram upload showed a very different, but incredibly popular, side of Heughan that had many fans swooning.

Heughan’s Love of Motorcycles Is No Secret

On July 12, Heughan shared a pair of photos in a new Instagram post. In the caption, the “Outlander” actor noted he was on a Triumph Rocket 3R and joked that it “just needs some wings.” Triumph Motorcycles describes this model as “The ultimate muscle roadster, delivering instantaneous world-leading torque together with incredible control, comfort and capability.” He chose one in the silver ice and cranberry red color combination, and he called it an “Incredible bike.” To go along with the bike, Heughan added an Enginehawk jacket and gloves from Rusty Gold Motorshop.

Both photos showed Heughan sitting on the bike, one foot on the ground and the other propped on the bike. In the first photo, he looked over his shoulder to the side, while in the second snapshot, he looked straight at the camera. Under his “Deadeye Desert” gold colorway jacket, he wore a simple gray shirt that he paired with black pants and black boots. His helmet was black with gold accents, and he held the gold leather gloves in one hand.

Fans Adored the Look, Praising Both the Actor & the Bike

This was not the first time Heughan shared photos featuring his love for motorcycles. In fact, in 2019, a fan started a Twitter thread highlighting some of the best snaps of the actor on various bikes. A December 2021 Instagram post of Heughan’s noted he had experienced “a small bike accident,” so he was “limping most of the way” through his day. Fans who recall that incident tend to caution the “Outlander” star when he shares motorcycle photos now, worrying he may get seriously injured. Mostly, however, fans go wild over anything and everything he posts on social media about his love for bikes.

“Wow that’s some bike. Don’t ride it too fast will you? …. please …. you are way too valuable!” urged one fan.

“What a beauty!!! Both you and the bike,” praised another fan.

“Wow, that bike is smokin’!! Very much like its rider!!” someone else declared.

“Wow the Triumph Rocket!! Thats awesome. That must be an exhilarating experience. So cool. That’s a nice jacket too! Love it!” a fourth person commented.

Over the course of a few days, more than 35,700 people “liked” Heughan’s post showing off the Triumph bike, and nearly 1,250 commented too. The “Outlander” star had not shared any motorcycle photos in a while, so his fans clearly were thrilled to see this post pop up. The last time Heughan shared a trio of bike pictures on Instagram was on May 28, and more than 55,000 people showed their love by liking that one.