Former Hallmark Entertainer Reveals Big Baby News

A fan-favorite actor who has appeared in numerous primetime shows, as well as Hallmark projects and soap operas, recently shared major news with his fans.

Shemar Moore, who starred in Hallmark’s 2016 rom-com “The Bounce Back,” has talked in the past about wanting a family, acknowledging in a 2017 interview with WBLS that his focus on his work made that difficult. He admitted he was “waiting for that balance in my life, which is a significant other, which is a partner in crime. … We can fall in love together, we can have each other’s back and then we can make some children.”

Now, it seems Moore has finally made it to that place in his life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shemar Moore Is Expecting His 1st Child

EXCLUSIVE: Shemar Moore Announces He’s Going to Be a Dad! Shemar Moore is expecting his first baby! The actor reflects on losing his mother and tells JHud, “I’ll be able to go to heaven whole” as he announces his biggest role yet — fatherhood! Shemar shares the happy news exclusively on the January 26th episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." Read more: jenniferhudsonshow.com/2023/01/09/exclusive-shemar-moore-baby-news/ FOLLOW US… 2023-01-09T17:21:26Z

While filming an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” set to air on January 26, Moore opened up about becoming a father. He noted he is 52 years old and “my mother is in heaven right now.” The third anniversary of her death is February 8, and that date now has a second, significant meaning in his life. The “S.W.A.T.” actor explained, “on February 8th I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Moore admitted that he “was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing, and you know, God had my back and things lined up.”

According to People, which reported on Moore’s revelation in early January, model Jesiree Dizon is Moore’s girlfriend and the mom-to-be of his first child. She already has two other children from previous relationships, the outlet reported.

Shemar Moore & Jesiree Dizon Are Expecting a Girl

Not long after revealing that he would soon become a father, on January 9 Moore posted a video on his Instagram page (which contains some strong language) highlighting the gender reveal party his family held. That was the first time Dizon was publicly identified as his girlfriend and mom-to-be, and the couple was surrounded by loved ones as they celebrated.

A helicopter flew over the party and released a stream of pink, signaling that Dizon and Moore’s baby is a girl. Moore held T-shirts that were screen-printed with “Daddy’s Girl” and “Girl Dad” on them and everybody celebrated. Moore’s baby gender reveal Instagram post garnered more than 461,000 likes and over 18,000 comments.

“To be honest it had to be a girl. You channeled that your whole criminal minds career ‘baby girl… that phrase has a whole new meaning,” joked one supporter. As Moore’s fans from his time on “Criminal Minds” will recall, his character Derek Morgan used the catchphrase “baby girl” frequently, and it has stuck with him after all these years.

“@shemarfmoore your mama is smiling big! @jesiree seems like the PERFECT woman for you. Wishing you all a life of happiness, laughter, love and good health,” added another.

“That little girl is a nod from your momma in heaven telling you she’s always around you. Congratulations Shemar and to the future mommy,” someone else gushed.

“Congratulations to them, I remember he always said he wanted to be a dad! And he’s gonna have a baby girl too. Super sweet,” noted a fan on Reddit.

Will Moore share glimpses into his little girl’s life and his journey as a father once she arrives? Fans won’t have to wait long to find out.