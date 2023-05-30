Hallmark Star Lands Role in Legendary Musical: ‘I Still Can’t Believe It’

Sadie LaFlamme-Snow is walking on air after co-starring in a full weekend of stage shows that she can hardly believe she got to be part of. On May 29, 2023, the actress, who plays teenager Alice Landry on the Hallmark Channel series “The Way Home,” shared an emotional Instagram post about her experience appearing in Stephen Sondheim’s legendary 1973 musical “A Little Night Music” with a star-studded cast at Koerner Hall in Toronto.

A longtime Broadway fan and graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada, per IMDb, LaFlamme-Snow wrote that co-starring in the series of four performances over the holiday weekend “will serve as a reminder for the rest of my life of how magical the theatre is.”

In the limited-run show, LaFlamme-Snow played the role of Anne Egerman, the young wife of Fredrik Egerman, played by TV and stage actor Eric McCormack, who also co-starred with her in the TV series “Slasher: Ripper” on AMC+ this spring. The “A Little Night Music” cast — which had just two weeks to rehearse — also included Canadian TV and theater stars Cynthia Dale, Dan Chameroy, and was overseen by director Richard Ouzounian, according to the Toronto Star.

“To sing this show and tell this story with the absolute best of the best in music theatre was an honour,” LaFlamme-Snow wrote in her post. “I still can’t believe it.”

Sadie LaFlamme-Snow Says She’s ‘Bursting With Gratitude’ for Opportunity

In her Instagram post, LaFlamme-Snow credited her family, the community she grew up in, and the Ontario Arts Council for their support over the years to land her high-caliber roles like the one she played over the weekend.

“To my family (by blood or otherwise) who came from all over the place to be at the show this weekend – I love you,” she wrote. “Thanks for being here since the grade 1 talent show, the recitals, the school plays, the after dinner dance performances, the theatre school auditions. It takes a village to make someone believe that they are capable of achieving their wildest dreams. I love you.”

LaFlamme-Snow, who also shared photos from the weekend on Twitter, continued, “I am bursting with gratitude and struggling to find the words. I love to sing. What a gift to sing this show with these people even for the shortest and sweetest little run.”

*And thank you to the @ontarioartscouncil Career Catalyst program for supporting me throughout this process,” LaFlamme-Snow added. “I couldn’t have done it without you. (Emerging theatre artists – this program is brill!)*”

LaFlamme-Snow, who told Just Jared she had a Broadway-themed bedroom until she was 16, has received support from the Ontario Arts Council for years, including a $2,000 grant in 2021, as she pursued her dream of being a working actress.

Andie MacDowell, who plays her grandma on “The Way Home,” celebrated her big weekend by commenting on her post, “Look at you I wish I could’ve seen this. I would’ve loved to have seen you in this (h)oney. Congratulations.❤️”

Why Sadie LaFlamme-Snow’s So Honored to Star in a Sondheim Production

One of the reasons LaFlamme-Snow was so excited to be part of “A Little Night Music” is that it’s such a world-renowned Sondheim show. When the Tony-winning composer died in 2021 at age 91, the New York Times called him “theater’s most revered and influential composer-lyricist of the last half of the 20th century.”

In advance of the performances at Koerner Hall, Toronto Star reporter Joshua Chong wrote that “A Little Night Music” is “arguably Sondheim’s most mature piece. Written almost entirely in the waltzlike, three-quarter time signature, and considered by some as a light opera instead of a traditional musical, it wistfully explores complex themes of desire and regret.”

LaFlamme-Snow told the Star that it felt like the perfect time to share that particular musical over the weekend.

“Some of the things that are happening in the world right now are so dark and it would be really hard to address them head on in musical theatre,” she said. “But there’s something about a lot of Sondheim’s work and its ability to touch on the profound or the darkness in the world without being too in your face. And what I think audiences are craving are these profound themes about humanity and people and society.”

LaFlamme-Snow has had the chance to periodically share her vocal talents on “The Way Home,” when her character travels back in time to the 90s and sings some of the popular tunes from that era. She recently told Fangirlish that her favorite ones to sing were Britney Spears and New Kids on the Block hits.

She recalled, “I loved doing the Britney song from episode three, and it was just such a cute scenario. You’re at a beach party and you’re flirting with a cute boy. But Alex Hook and I, who plays teen Kat, we did that New Kids on the Block song.”

LaFlamme-Snow continued, “The lyrics are so out there. And we recorded it separately, and so we kind of had to play it as if we were in the same room. And so it was really fun to finally get on set and hear it and just be like, ‘Oh my God, that’s what you did. That’s hilarious. You’re so cute.’ And (it) wasn’t so serious. I think (on) the ‘Baby One More Time,’ I’m like, ‘I want him to think I’m talented and cute,’ but that one, we were just having a total riot. So it was really sweet. And I don’t know. All the musical scenes have been really, really, really great so far.”

“The Way Home” has been renewed for a second season, but Hallmark has not yet announced when it will premiere.