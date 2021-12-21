Taylor Twins Comment on Why They’re Leaving ‘When Calls the Heart’

Hallmark’s hit series, “When Calls the Heart,” recently announced that Little Jack had been recast and the Taylor twins (Lincoln and Gunnar Taylor) would not be resuming the role for season 9. The twins finally shared an official statement on the decision via their social media account, which is run by their mother.

The Twins Said They Needed a Break From Filming

In an Instagram post, the twins shared: “Words out – Taylor twins have taken the year off of filming and even though we miss our WCTH family, we will never forget the three years we spent on set. We can not wait to see our new friend Hyland on the show and look forward to meeting him! This is not goodbye – it’s see you later ❤️”

Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) replied,” You’ll always be a part of our @wcth_tv family! ❤️❤️❤️”

The account replied to Krakow, writing: “LOVE YOU!!!”

Danette Whitman replied, “We will miss you both! Please keep posting so we can continue to see our adorable little guys growing! Much love to your family!”

The twins’ account promised to keep posting and sharing updates.

They’ve already shared a post since making the announcement.

They shared a cute Christmas photo for fans to enjoy.

On October 8, they shared a cute photo while they were visiting baby goats.

On October 1, before the announcement was made, they shared a then-and-now photo showing themselves in what appeared to be a season 8 costume, compared to their first season on the show.

On July 22, they shared a photo on set when filming for season 9 had just started, standing in front of a Little Jack trailer.

While the twins won’t be back for season 9, fans are looking forward to what the new season is going to bring.

Hyland Goodrich Is Taking Over the Role

Hyland Goodrich is taking over the role of Little Jack for season 9. ET Online reported that this is Goodrich’s first TV appearance.

Goodrich’s Instagram account, which is run by his parents, replied to the Taylor twins and wrote: “❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for doing such an amazing job as ‘Little Jack’ Gunnar and Lincoln! We can tell how incredibly loved the boys are by the cast, crew and Hearties, and they always will be! Those are some big shoes to fill, but Hyland will proudly carry their torch on! 🥰🥰🥰”

Goodrich has been sharing photos on his Instagram account in preparation for his big debut.

The account also shared an official announcement about his new role, writing: “He had such an amazing time on set with the incredible cast and crew who made him feel at home from the very start. Everyone was so genuine and welcoming, and he had so much fun “going to work” each day! He misses filming and his WCTH family already! The new season premieres in early 2022, and we can’t wait to watch him work his magic onscreen! ✨”

Krakow has already shared a video with Elizabeth, Lucas (Chris McNally), and Goodrich on Instagram.

One fan wrote: “You three are the actual cutest and now I am even MORE excited for S9!”

