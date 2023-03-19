Where Was ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest film, “The Cases of Mystery Lane,” premieres on Sunday March 19, at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. The movie stars Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell. Read on to learn all about where “The Cases of Mystery Lane” was filmed and the cast involved.

‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

According to the Film and Television Industry Alliance, “The Cases of Mystery Lane” was filmed in January 2023, in Vancouver, BC, Canada, with Jackie Lind (“The Nine Kittens Of Christmas,” “Lights! Camera! Christmas!”) being the casting director.

Aimee Garcia posted this hilarious video of her and Paul Campbell dancing through what looks like a warm up before “action!”

Cambell posted the two photos below, writing: “What do you get when you cross THIS cool guy with (swipe photo) THIS cool girl, with (swipe photo) THIS ding-dong and also (swipe photo) THIS ding-dong and some other ding-dongs and one VERY dead corpse? You get The Cases Of Mystery Lane.”

Jennifer Copping shared her excitement about the film on Twitter.

Thrilled to be a part of this fabulous project!! Don’t miss it 💕 https://t.co/y7kYLSQNup — Jennifer Copping (@JenniferCopping) March 8, 2023

Jacqueline Samuda said she had a lot of fun filming the movie.

She was also in Vancouver in February, but didn’t mention if it was for the movie or not.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Birdie Case (Garcia) is a bright, successful attorney. Her husband Alden (Campbell) is smart and charming, but his inability to settle on a career is causing strain in their marriage. When Alden goes behind his wife’s back to take classes, in hopes of becoming a private investigator, a homework assignment entangles him in a murder investigation. Birdie just may hold the keys to solving the mystery, but Alden will have to come clean to find out. Only, Alden suspects that Birdie might be hiding secrets of her own.

Aimee Garcia, who plays Birdie, is a SAG award nominee, according to her bio. She starred in the movie “Christmas With You” on Netflix, and it debuted in the highest position possible on the site. She’s well known for her role on “Lucifer.” Her other TV credits include “Dexter,” “WOKE,” “MODOK,” “Vegas,” and more.

She’s also an author. Garcia worked with A.J. Mendez to co-write a sequel to “47 Ronin” for Universal. She also wrote a tale for the anthology “Wonder Woman Black and Gold,” and she co-authored the comic book series “Glow” for IDW Publishing, based on the Netflix series.

According to his bio, Campbell (Alden in the movie) was a leading member of the cast of “Spun Out” on CTV. Since then, he’s built a long body of work, including starring roles in popular Hallmark Channel original movies, “Christmas by Starlight,” which he also wrote; “Wedding Every Weekend;” “The Last Bridesmaid;” “Surprised by Love;” and “Sun, Sand & Romance;” among others. Campbell has appeared in “Hearts of Christmas” and “A Godwink Christmas” both of which were produced by Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Campbell’s most recent appearances on Hallmark Channel were in the movies “Dating the Delaneys” and “The Santa Stakeout,” along with the hit “Three Wise Men & a Baby” (which he also co-wrote.) In addition, he had a role in the Disney+ series “Turner & Hooch,” starred on the ABC show “Take Two,” and had a role in “Battlestar Galactia.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Jennifer Copping

Jacqueline Samuda

Matt Hamilton

Philip Granger

Jeffrey C.R. Wallace

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’