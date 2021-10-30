Where Was ‘The Christmas Promise’ Filmed? See Locations & Cast Details

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries premieres “The Christmas Promise” on Saturday, October 30, at 10 p.m. Eastern with encores airing throughout the season. The movie stars Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, and Patrick Duffy. Read on to learn about where it was filmed and to read cast stories from behind-the-scenes.

If you miss the premiere, the movie will air again on October 31 at 6 p.m. Eastern, November 3 at 8 p.m., November 7 at 12:02 a.m., November 14 at 8 p.m., November 19 at 6 a.m., and November 23 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada

‘The Christmas Promise’ was filmed in regions around and in Vancouver, British Columbia. Among those were Maple Ridge and Langley, British Columbia, shared director Fred Gerber on Instagram. The movie was filmed in August.

Day one was in Maple Ridge, British Columbia:

Day two of filming was in Maple Ridge. When this photo was taken, Vancouver was going through quite a few heat waves, so it was quite hot outside at the time.

Day four was in Langley, British Columbia:

Giles Panton also stars in the movie.

He shared this photo on the first day of filming.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Nicole learns to deal with grief, with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter she hires to renovate the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé.”

Torrey DeVitto is Nicole. She’s perhaps best known for her work on “Chicago Med” as Natalie Manning in 120 episodes. Her many other credits include “Chicago Fire” (Natalie Manning), “Write Before Christmas” (which premiered on Hallmark in 2019), “Chicago P.D.” (Natalie Manning), “Pretty Little Liars” (Melissa Hastings for 40 episodes), “Amy Makes Three,” “Best Christmas Party Ever,” “Major Crimes,” “Army Wives” (Maggie Hall), “The Vampire Diaries” (Dr. Meredith Fell), “One Tree Hill” (Carrie), “Beautiful People” (Karen Kerr), and more.

Dylan Bruce is Joe. He was in Hallmark’s “Love’s Christmas Journey.” His credits also include “Midnight, Texas” (Bobo Winthrop), “American Gothic” (Tom), “Orphan Black” (Paul Dierden for 28 episodes), “Arrow” (Adam), “The Bay” (Brian Nelson), “A Novel Romance,” “As the World Turns” (Chris Hughes for 100 episodes), “24: Conspiracy” (Martin Kail), and more.

Patrick Duffy is Pops. He reprised his role as Bobby Ewing for the revival of “Dallas.” His other credits include “Doomsday Mom,” “Lady of the Manor,” “Once Upon a Main Street,” “Random Acts of Christmas,” “The Mistletoe Secret,” “The Christmas Cure,” “Lovin’ Lakin,” “Welcome to Sweden,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” (Stephen Logan), “30 for 30,” “Love Takes Wing,” “Justice League” (2002), “Touched by an Angel,” “Step by Step” (Frank Lambert for 160 episodes), “14 Going on 30,” “Knots Landing,” “The Love Boat,” and more.

Although Duffy’s wife died in 2017, he’s since found love again, People reported. He was married to Carlyn Rosser for more than 40 years when she died of cancer. He and Linda Purl were friends and part of a group text chain when the pandemic hit, and over time it was just the two of them chatting. He ended up driving to see her to find out if what they had was real.

“We haven’t been apart since,” he told People.

Karen Holness is Susan. Her credits include “The 27-Hour Day,” “Riverdale,” “Loudermilk,” “A Whirlwind Wedding,” “The 100” (Blythe Ann), “Love Under the Olive Tree,” “A Million Little Things,” “A Ruby Herring Mystery,” “Picture Perfect Mysteries,” “The Chronicle Mysteries,” “Travelers,” “Sacred Lies,” “The Christmas Train,” “A Rose for Christmas,” “Garage Sale Mysteries,” “Arrow,” “Make It Pop” (Ms. Diona), “Cashing In” (Liz McKendra), “Fringe” (Diane Broyles), “Out of Order,” and more.

Also starring are:

Giles Panton (Henry)

Matthew James Dowden (Alan)

Jaerod Joseph (Tom)

Tara Wilson (Gail)

Tristan Shire (Phil)

Jesse Moss (Teddy)

Lisa MacFadden (Kim)

Jazlyn Onaba (Charlotte)

Valerie May McNicol (Helen)

Jeremy Lacombe (Billy)

Moire Kiyingi (Angela)

Everick Golding (Uncle Mike)

Gabrielle Kaur Cheema (Kitty)

Cheryl Swan (Rose)

Christopher Gauthier (Mr. Jing-A-Ling)

