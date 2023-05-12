‘The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost’: Behind-the-Scenes Filming & Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest movie, “The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost,” premieres on Friday, May 12, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Jodie Sweetin and Stephen Huszar. This marks Hallmark’s first Friday night mystery premiere.

‘The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost’ Was Filmed in Canada

The new Hallmark Movies and Mysteries feature was filmed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in February, according to IMDb. Sweetin went live on Instagram commenting how quiet she had been because of her working in Toronto.

“I was very quiet in February,” she said. “I was in Toronto working, I was doing a Hallmark Movie. When I am working, my days are insane, I don’t even have my phone on me, so I can just kind of focus, which is really hard for me!”

She also talked about how she was taking the time to focus on her mental health and well-being, and that being on Instagram can bring a lot of negativity.

In another post she wrote: “Here in NYC to promote my @hallmarkmovie ‘The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost’, that premiers this Friday May 12 at 9/8c. In the meantime… I’m gonna take some deep breaths. Find some peace. I hope you do too ❤️.”

Paris Jefferson, who plays aunt Sadie in the movie, posted a picture of her with the lead actors while on set.

“With these gorgeous peeps @jodiesweetin @stephenhuszar on set…an absolute pleasure to work with ….” she wrote.

In another post she wrote: “With the lovely and incredibly talented Danielle Smith, watch this space…”

“Fun first day on Jane Da Silva Mystery….” she shared in February.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Singer Jane DaSilva (Sweetin) inherits the family foundation which is a non-profit detective agency that helps people who aren’t able to help themselves. Jane’s Aunt Sadie (Paris Jefferson, ‘Y: The Last Man’) and Detective John Cameron (Huszar) act as her mentors as she takes on her first case surrounding a mother’s untimely death years before. As Jane investigates a multi-level marketing company that took advantage of her client’s (Danielle Smith) fragile mom, she realizes that digging up the past can be dangerous.

Jodie Sweetin stars as Jane. According to her bio, she’s an actress, producer, host, author, and activist best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on ABC’s long-running comedy “Full House” and its Netflix spinoff “Fuller House.” She also co-hosts the parenting podcast “Never Thought I’d Say This,” which is in its sixth season. She’s a frequent co-host on “The Talk” and E!’s “Daily Pop.” She’s written the memoir “UnSweetined” and is an advocate for a wide range of causes, including women’s rights, the rights of people of color, environmental protection, LGBTQ+ equality, and more.

Canadian actor Stephen Huszar plays the role of John. According to his bio, he made his acting debut in the 2004 TV movie “The Cradle Will Fall.” Soon after, he starred in the film “Caught in the Headlights.” He soon began appearing in recurring roles on hit shows like “Smallville” on The CW, “The Fringe” on FOX, “Corner Gas” on CTV, and “Paradise Falls” on Showcase. His other works include “Rabid” (a remake of David Cronenberg’s hit) and “My One & Only” (also a remake). He was the lead in the first “Return to Christmas Creek” and the “Ruby Herring Mysteries” series, both of which aired on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. In addition, Huszar appeared in the Netflix holiday comedy “Christmas Wedding Planner.”

He recently starred in Hallmark’s “Undercover Holiday” and “Glacier National: A National Park Romance.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Paris Jefferson

Danielle Smith

Martin Roach

Rob Stewart

Jas Dhanda

Brian Cook

Angelo Grey

Tonjha Richardson

Rebecca Lamarche

Bebsabe Duque

Patrick Dussault

Michael Morrone

Kari Wong

Laiko Foroughi

