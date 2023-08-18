‘The More Love Grows’ Behind-the-Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest film, “The More Love Grows,” premieres on Friday, August 18, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Rachel Boston and Warren Christie. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed, along with more stories from the cast.

‘The More Love Grows’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada, Featuring Human Stars, Dogs, a Cat, a Hamster & a Turtle

“The More Love Grows” was filmed in the Vancouver, Canada region. And not only does it star some Hallmark favorites, but it also stars some new animal friends too. These furry stars came straight from Allstars K9 Training, based in British Columbia, Canada.

Director Heather Hawthorn Doyle posted that the shoot was a difficult one, but the crew pressed on.

“Prep was tough, shoot was rough, but this cast and crew were buff!” she wrote. “They were up to the challenge. Over 130 scenes, 4 dogs, a cat, hamster and a turtle. But we pulled it off.”

“Loved our doggie stars! And their trainer Stephanie from @allstarsk9,” she wrote in another post.

Back in June, she posted a sneak peek about the film, writing: “I’m not allowed to say anything about our movie yet or give away the stars – and technically this might be breaking that rule – as I share a sneak peek of our doggo! “

Rachel Boston posted a selfie with her costars and crew once the movie was announced.

“Now that our movie – The More Love Grows – has been announced, here are some fun behind the scenes photos ☺️” she wrote.

“The More Love Grows!!!♥️☺️🌱 Loved making this movie with such a wonderful team! Excited to share it with you soon,” she wrote in another post.

In an interview with TV Fanatic, Doyle said they use wider shots and close-ups when animals are on the set, which allows them more freedom so they don’t need to try to get the dog to look the same in multiple shots.

In an interview with YardBarker, she talked about the toughest scenes to film.

“We were at the dog park, and we did one full day of shooting,” she said. “I would say by the end of that, I needed a nap. It was a lot of dogs at the dog park and a lot of things that they had to do. It was the first time that Rachel had a chance to even be with the dog, because that was our first set of scenes with the dog. That was easily the most challenging scene in the movie to direct, because there are dogs.”

She also suggested to TV Fanatic a game to play during the movie.

“Spot the turtle because you really almost can’t spot the turtle,” she shared.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Just after Helen (Boston) and her husband Paul (Patrick Gilmore, “Family Law”) return home from moving their daughter Aly (Roan Curtis, “Firefly Lane”) into her college dorm, he breaks the unexpected news that he wants a separation. Not sure where to go from here, Helen struggles with her new-found single status. When an adorable, stray dog turns up on her doorstep, Helen reluctantly takes him in and dubs him Elmer…because he sticks to her like glue. He provides welcome company and also leads her to Ben (Christie), a veterinarian who helps her navigate first-time dog ownership. Slowly, Helen wiggles out of her comfort zone, rediscovers her inner strength and begins to rebuild her life as she starts down a new path full of promise and possibility.

Rachel Boston plays Helen. According to her bio, at the age of 17 she relocated to New York City to pursue acting. She later transitioned to Los Angeles to film the NBC television series “American Dreams.

Some of her other credits include “The Engagement Plot,” “Hearts of Stars,” “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe,” “The Wedding Proposal,” “Dating the Delaneys,” “A Christmas Carousel,” “Check Inn to Christmas,” “The Last Bridesmaid,” and more.

Warren Christie plays Ben. His bio states that he’s originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland, and his early years were spent in London, Ontario. He started practicing college football and moved to Windsor. He later decided to pursue acting in Vancouver. He starred in “October Road” on ABC, was in Sci-Fi’s “Alphas,” “Flashpoint,” Hallmark’s “The Most Wonderful Time of Year,” “Batwoman,” “Gone Mom,” Hallmark’s “If I Only Had Christmas,” “The Resident,” and more.

Also starring, according to Hallmark’s press statement, are:

Roan Curtis (Aly)

Patrick Gilmore (Paul)

Gabrielle Rose (Susan)

Lynda Boyd (Cindy)

Karly Warkentin (Mary Ann)

Sarah Surh (Tanya)

Alisha Newton (Dana)

Andy Thompson (Professor)

Nathan Parrott (Charlie)

Trezzo Mahoro (Asher)

Alex Rose (Justin)

Chris Carson (Trevor)

Jessie Fraser (Marisa)

Meghan Gardiner (Amy)

Andrea Brooks (Yoga Instructor)

Zach Kostersky (Skyler)

Jenn Maclean-Angus (Mediator)

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’