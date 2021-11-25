Where Was ‘The Nine Kittens of Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s sequel to “The Nine Lives of Christmas” — “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” — is finally here. The movie airs on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 25) at 8 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the holiday season. It stars Kimberley Sustad, Brandon Routh, and Gregory Harrison. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast and where it’s filmed.

If you miss the premiere, you can catch it again November 26 at 10:01 p.m. Eastern, November 30 at 6 p.m., December 5 at 4 p.m., December 14 at 8 a.m., December 19 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern, December 24 at 9:30 p.m., and December 29 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

‘The Nine Kittens of Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

“The Nine Kittens of Christmas” was filmed in Canada, including Vancouver and Langley regions, FTIA shared.

In mid-September, Harrison posted that he was flying to Vancouver to film the sequel.

One of the filming locations was the Fort Langley Firehall, Hollywood North Buzz shared in a tweet.

So KITTENS is for Nine Kittens of Christmas, which has been filming at the Fort Langley firehall for the last 2 days. — Hollywood North Buzz – YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) September 17, 2021

The first movie was filmed in the Langley Township of British Columbia, IMDb reported. The sequel is officially called “The Nine Kittens of Christmas,” but while filming it’s also been referred to as “Nine Lives of Holidays” and “Nine Kittens for the Holiday.”

Sustad and the cast and crew had a lot of fun while filming.

Routh commented on the above video, “I can’t believe I missed this…”

She and Routh joked a lot while filming. Routh said he didn’t know how to shift the fire truck out of first during filming.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they’re tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.”

Kimberley Sustad is Marilee. Her many credits include “Spotlight on Christmas,” “Supernatural,” “Christmas by Starlight,” “Wedding Every Weekend,” “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen,” “You Me Her,” “Morning Show Mysteries,” “Unspeakable” (Caitlyn), “Travelers” (Joanne), “A Godwink Christmas,” “Chesapeake Shores,” “Cooking with Love,” “Emma Fielding Mysteries,” “The Romeo Section” (Kelly), “Spooksville,” “Down River,” “Primeval: New World,” and more.

Brandon Routh is Zachary. Before starring in “The Nine Lives of Christmas,” he played Superman in the movie “Superman Returns.” According to IMDb, he actually went as Superman to a Halloween party in 2003 and won a costume contest, only to be offered the movie role the next year. He had also auditioned for the role of Clark Kent on “Smallville” years before getting the movie role.

According to IMDb, when Henry Cavill replaced him as Superman, Routh said: “I would have liked to have done another movie. I love the character, and the fans are great. It has been an amazing family to be a part of. I feel like I still had more to do, and to grow as the character. But Henry [Cavill] is a great actor and has done a nice job. I’m happy for Superman fans that they get another film.”

He continued to have a big role in the D.C. universe, though. Years later he was cast as Ray Palmer/The Atom on “D.C.’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Arrow,” “Batwoman,” and “The Flash.” He also played Superman again on one episode of “The Flash.”

His many other credits include “The Rookie” (Doug), “Anastasia,” “Vixen” (The Atom), “400 Days,” “Lost in the Pacific,” “Enlisted,” “Chosen” (Max), “Partners” (Wyatt), “Chuck” (Daniel Shaw), and more. He’s currently filming “The Redeemer” and “2022Magic: The Gathering” according to IMDb.

Gregory Harrison is Sam. His credits include “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” (Joe O’Toole), “Chesapeake Shores” (Thomas O’Brien), “General Hospital” (Gregory Chase), “Sweet Carolina,” “The Vanished,” “911,” “American Housewive,” “Love, Fall & Order,” “Rizzoli & Isles” (Ron Hanson,) “NCIS,” “Reckless” (Dec), “Ringer” (Tim), “One Tree Hill” (Paul Norris), “Reunion” (Russell Brewster), “Joey” (Dean), “Strong Medicine,” “Touched by an Angel,” “Judging Amy,” “Safe Harbor” (John Loring), “Ed,” “First Daughter,” “Dark Skies” (Old John Loengard), “New York News” (Jack Reilly), “Sister,” “A Christmas Romance,” “The Family Man” (Jack Taylor), “Falcon Crest” (Michael Sharpe), “Fresno,” “Trapper John MD” (Dr. George Alonzo Gonzo Gates), and more.

Also starring are:

Stephanie Bennett (Jaclyn)

Linden McMillan (Sierra)

Carey Feehan (Kyle)

Nathan Witte (Peter)

Robyn Bradley (Harriet)

Victoria Dunsmore (Gabi)

Vince Song (Caleb)

Sarah Hayward (Mrs. Klein)

Helenna Santos (Kate)

LaTonya Williams (Linda)

Paul Campbell (Mason)

