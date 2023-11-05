‘The Santa Summit’ Behind-the-Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Christmas movie, “The Santa Summit,” premieres on Sunday, November 5, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Hunter King and Benjamin Hollingsworth. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed, see behind-the-scenes cast stories, and more.

‘The Santa Summit’ Was Filmed in Manitoba, Canada, in the Spring

The all-new Countdown to Christmas movie, “The Santa Summit,” was filmed in Winnipeg, Canada. This movie is one of many to be filmed in the Canadian province, including yesterday’s premiere, “Never Been Chris’d.” While many of Hallmark’s Christmas line-ups are usually filmed in Vancouver, Winnipeg is also a popular location.

The Casting Workbook made a casting call for actors wanting to shoot in Winnipeg and the surrounding area.

Back in April, CTV News reported on the movie being filmed. One reporter commented on how they had seen a lot of people in Santa suits and wondered why. CTV noted that a lot of buildings in the area were transformed for Christmas, they used fake snow on the ground, and put up numerous Christmas decorations.

Stephanie Sy posted a series of pictures on Instagram, talking about the movie and her co-workers.

She wrote: “being with these ladies was the best Christmas (movie) present I could have possibly asked for so we got matching onesies to profess our love.”

King took over the Hallmark Instagram account to remind fans about the movie.

Creative EP Jennifer Aspen also took to Instagram to talk about the movie.

She noted that she could talk about the movie because she’s the creative EP and not an actor, so she wasn’t violating any strike rules.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Jumping back into the boxing ring of life after getting knocked down is never easy. Whether it’s finding a new job, reconnecting lost passions, or getting over the end of a relationship; it’s never easy to take that first confident step into the new adventure. When Jordin’s life takes a new direction, she turns to her good friends for help. Through their journey of reconnection, they discover a form of support that they each needed. For Liam, he’s coming back home to reset, and work harder at self-care instead of distracting himself with work. During the annual Christmas Santa Summit event, everyone will discover the magic of taking big chances and being vulnerable without sacrificing durability. When we drop our walls and practice honestly and openness, only then can we see our path through the trees.

Hunter King stars as Jordin. According to her bio, she was a series regular on CBS’ “Life in Pieces,” where she shared the screen with the Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt, and Thomas Sadoski. She also played Summer Newman on “The Young and the Restless” and even won two Daytime Emmys for her role. She stood up against bullying in the movie “A Girl Like Her,” and was cast as the lead in ABC’s 2020 comedy pilot “Prospect.” Recently, King was the star of the indie feature “Give Me Your Eyes.”

She’s become well known on the Hallmark Channel with her roles in “The Professional Bridesmaid” and “A Royal Corgi Christmas,” along with her role on “Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths.”

Benjamin Hollingsworth stars as Liam in the movie. According to his bio, he’s currently making waves on Netflix’s hit series “Virgin River.” He previously starred on the CBS medical drama “Code Black” alongside Rob Lowe and Marcia Gay Harden. His acting journey began with a lead role in “The Joneses,” where he played David Duchovny and Demi Moore’s son. Benjamin’s film career includes appearances in projects like “Rabid,” “Cold Pursuit” with Liam Neeson and Laura Dern, and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.”

On TV, he’s been part of shows like “Joe Pickett” and made guest appearances in various series. He’s also charmed audiences in TV movies and Hallmark films, such as “Love Under the Olive Tree” and “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love.”

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Amy Groening (Ava)

Stephanie Sy (Stella)

Dan De Jaeger (Mac)

Rodrigo Beilfuss (Freddie)

Adam Hurtig (Ben)

Erik Athavale (Dasher)

Amanda Austin (Female Santa)

Eldon Wu (Santa Stranger)

Ray Strachan (Billy)

Jonathan Alexiuk (Piano Santa)

Eric Milinkovic (Nico)

Dutchess Cayetano (Karaoke Singer #1)

Lauren Cochrane (Karaoke Singer #2)

Sarah Angelica Lopez (Karaoke Singer #3)

Dara Nfon (Karaoke Singer #4)

April Blackbird (Karaoke Singer #5)

Diana Botelho-Urbanski (Karaoke Singer #6)

Kristen Sawatzky (Stunt Coordinator)

Darren Ross (Stunt Coordinator)

Shannon Guile (Stella Stunts)

Jacques Diack (Freddie Stunts)

Tristan Carlucci (Stunt Sled Santa)

Alan Castanaga (Stunt Sled Santa)

Sam Hutchings (Stunt Sled Santa)

Krystle Snow (Stunt Sled Santa)

Jake Kennerd (Stunt Bar Santa #1)

Finn Mccager Higgins (Stunt Bar Santa #2)

Naudia Tomyk (Cheerleader #1)

Emma Slipec (Cheerleader #2)

Brady Carter (Cheerleader #3)

Cruz Davis (Cheerleader #4)

If you miss the premiere, you can catch it again at these times:

Friday, November 10: 10/9c

Tuesday, November 14: 8/7c

Sunday, November 19: 12/11c

Saturday, November 25: 2a/1c

Tuesday, December 5: 4/3c

Saturday, December 16: 6a/5c

Saturday, December 23: 2a/1c

Sunday, December 31: 12/11c

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Full Christmas Lineup for 2023