Where Was ‘The Way Home’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest series, “The Way Home,” premieres on Sunday, January 15, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The series stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Alex Hook, and Evan Williams. Here are all the details about where it was filmed and the cast.

‘The Way Home’ Was Filmed Around Toronto, Ontario, Canada

According to a press release shared with The Futon Critic, this new Hallmark series was shot in and around Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Three days were filmed in the town of Port Perry, just outside Toronto. According to local news Durham Region, filming took place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 16, and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on August 17. On August 18, crews began working at 7 a.m. and continued working until 7 p.m. to wrap up the shoot.

Filming also took place inside and outside of the Roxy Theater, Insauga reported. IMDb indicates that this season will be 10 episodes long, which is in line with most seasons of “When Calls the Heart” until recently.

‘The Way Home’ has its own Instagram account where it will be providing updates about the season.

Chyler Leigh posted a selfie on Instagram, talking about the hard road she’s been on.

“I’m standing on a new mountain top and am so excited for what’s on the horizon. @hallmarkchannel #TheWayHome #KatLandry … here we go 😎” she wrote.

She also shared her excitement about the movie

“FRIENDS!!! Can’t wait for y’all to meet Kat Landry ❤️” she wrote.

Sadie Laflamme-Snow also expressed her excitement on Instagram.

“Excited would be an understatement!!💓💓 Thank you to everyone at The Way Home – can’t wait to get started!!” she wrote.

She also posted a series of pictures while on set.

Alex Hook, for her part, was also very excited about being able to announce the series.

“🤍🏠 Jan. 15th … ahhh !!” she wrote on this next series of pictures.

Meet the Cast

According to the Crown Media press release, the synopsis reads:

‘The Way Home’ is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow) and Kat’s mother Del (MacDowell), who are all strong, willful and independent. More than 20 years prior, life changing events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven and she remains estranged from Del to this day. Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family. With Kat’s marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, she decides to return home after receiving an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back. Although Alice is none-too-thrilled, Kat and her daughter arrive at her family’s farm, though the reunion isn’t what Kat had envisioned. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening – and surprising – journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other.

Andie MacDowell is Del Landry. According to her bio, the most recent project she appeared in was “Good Girl Jane.” Before that, she starred in the limited series “Maid” for Netflix. She played opposite Margaret Qualley, who is her real-life daughter. She can also be seen in the film adaptation of Sarah Dessen’s best-selling novel “Along for the Ride” for Netflix, which debuted in May 2022.

As per her bio, Chyler Leigh (Kat Landry) is an actress and singer best known for her roles as Lexie Grey in “Grey’s Anatomy” and Alex Danvers in “Supergirl.” Leigh has been in “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” and “Private Practice.” She’s been in a number of films, including Janey Briggs in “Not Another Teen Movie,” “Brake,” and more. Leigh also performs live with the band East of Eli, with whom she has songwriting and performing credits. She was also the spokesperson for the Be Vocal campaign.

Evan Williams (Elliot Augustine) was born in Calgary and he discovered he had a passion for performing when he was in a church choir as a child, according to his bio. He then focused on musical theatre in elementary school, middle school, and high school. He was Joseph in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in high school.

Sadie Laflamme-Snow (Alice Dhawan) is a graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada, according to her bio. She was a finalist for WBTV’s Actors in Training Program. Her recent roles include the lead in the Netflix cartoon series “Unicorn Academy,” the lead in the independent film “Cascade,” and a starring role in the upcoming season of “Slasher” for Shudder. Recent credits also include roles in TV movies.

Alex Hook (Young Kat) gained widespread recognition for her role in the Nickelodeon sitcom “I Am Frankie,” according to her bio. In 2015, she was awarded the Joey Honor for Best Actress in a Commercial (ages 13-18), which is a national award given to Canadian teen performers.

Her credits include “A Nutcracker Christmas” on the Hallmark Channel, “Galentine’s Day Nightmare” on Lifetime, and “Safe House.” She’s attending Queens University to complete her BA degree.

