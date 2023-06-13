Tributes Pour in For Treat Williams: ‘It’s Just Shattering’

Prolific actor Treat Williams was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday, June 12, as first reported by People. Among his many credits and award nominations, he also appeared in many Hallmark films over the years and starred on family drama series “Chesapeake Shores” for five seasons.

After news broke of his untimely death, tributes from his Hallmark family and other co-stars started pouring in on social media.

Treat Williams Hallmark Co-Stars Are ‘Stunned’: ‘It’s Just Shattering’

On Instagram, several of Williams’ Hallmark co-stars wrote tributes talking about what a wonderful man he was and how shocked and saddened they are by his death.

Sharon Lawrence, who co-starred with Williams in “The Christmas House” and “The Christmas House 2,” wrote a caption over a series of photos of herself and Williams smiling and having fun on set that Williams’ death is “shattering.”

Lawrence’s tribute reads:

This how it felt to be with #TreatWilliams. Always an joyful adventure. I’m just stunned. My heart aches for the loss. What a remarkable man. @treat.williams2 enjoyed his life so much. He created a beautiful existence and example of solid love. He was honest and clear and dedicated to his family and passions. I can’t imagine his loved ones’ loss — it’s just shattering. My consolation is all the great memories and that he did what he loved doing until the end. Soar high, dear friend.

Meghan Ory, who starred on “Chesapeake Shores” with the late actor, shared a video of them goofing around on set and called Williams “a monstrous talent.”

“There are no words. @treat.williams2 was a monstrous talent. A beautiful human and a wonderful friend. If you didn’t have the pleasure of knowing him here is a little glimpse. He was always laughing. Always always singing. He will always be the only Danny Zuko in my eyes #treatwilliams #rip💔” wrote Ory.

“Heartbroken,” wrote Williams’ “Rocky Mountain Christmas” co-star Lindy Booth. “He really was everything you’d want him to be and so much more. Rest well, you wild, adventurous soul.”

“Rocky Mountain Christmas” co-star Kristoffer Polaha added in his own tribute, “RIP Treat. Your stories will stick with me for the rest of my life. I will tell them often and pass them along. Godspeed, brother.”

Williams is survived by his wife Pam Van Sant and their two children, Gille and Ellie. The family released a statement (via Deadline) about his death, asking fans to keep him in their hearts and prayers.

A statement on the Passing of Treat Williams

It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Treat Williams has passed away tonight in Dorset, Vermont after a fatal motorcycle accident. As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers. The Williams Family

Tribute From Other Co-Stars Are Pouring in As Well

On the USA heist comedy “White Collar,” Williams had a short-but-memorable arc as star Matt Bomer’s mysterious father. Bomer wrote a lengthy and emotional tribute to his on-screen dad, saying that he doesn’t typically post things like this to social media, but he wants everyone to know what “an absolute treasure” Williams was.

Bomer wrote:

This is a tough one, and I don’t like doing this on social media, but I want to share what an absolute treasure Treat Williams was — both as an actor and a person. I was so honored that he agreed to play my father on “White Collar,” and he jumped in and made every day on set a joy. He taught me in the most beautiful way — through patient example. He’s one of the few actors I’ve worked with who always checked in on me — even years after we worked together. Treat— you were an amazing actor and an even better person and I will miss you. I count myself so blessed to have known you. My heart goes out to your wife and children. Rest in Peace, my friend.

Emily VanCamp, who co-starred with Williams on the critically-acclaimed family drama “Everwood,” wrote on Instagram, “💔 The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time. Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend ✨.”

She also added in her Instagram stories, “Beyond heartbreaking to hear of this. Love you Treat and all my love to his family in this difficult time.”

Rachael Carpani, who played Williams’ daughter on the show “Against the Wall,” wrote something similar to Bomer, saying that Williams was “the best on-screen dad.”

“RIP Treat Williams 💔. You were my first real mentor and an amazing friend when I moved to the U.S. , the best on-screen Dad, talented , so kind and utterly hilarious. 🥹💔 You will be missed by so many. My heart and prayers go out to your beloved family …who are feeling this loss harder than any of us. To my “cool Dad” …you have left us too soon …but am grateful for the time I spent with you, the jokes you made about my Aussie accent, hearing about your planes ✈️ and all the lives you touched and every day you made better … You will be missed, mate.”

Actress Justin Bateman starred on stage with Williams back in 1991 and posted a tribute to him on Twitter along with a photo of them together in the play, writing, “Working with Treat Williams in Mamet’s ‘Speed the Plow’ at Williamstown in ‘91 was the start of great friendship. Damn it, damn it. Treat, you were the best. Love you.”

“Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP,” wrote actor Wendell Pierce on Twitter, who co-starred with Williams in the TV movie “Confirmation.”

Actress Rebecca Staab, who starred in “The Substitute 3” with Williams 24 years ago, wrote on Twitter that they had just spoken the night before he died.

“My dear dear dear friend. We just spoke last night.

LAST NIGHT. I can not believe this. We talked about how he missed his friend John Beasley. I can not believe this. Beyond heartbroken. Heartbroken for his family.

I can not believe this,” wrote Staab.